Netflix Star Unexpectedly Passes Away at 44: ‘He Was on the Brink of So Many Exciting Things’

Dom Taylor, the celebrated chef who won Netflix’s “Five Star Chef” and went on to found The Good Front Room in London, has died. Taylor’s restaurant confirmed the news in a statement shared on its website and Instagram, saying the chef’s death was sudden.

A cause of death was not immediately released.

Dom Taylor Remembered as a Visionary in London’s Food Scene

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of the sudden passing of our founder, Chef Dom Taylor,” the statement read.

The restaurant remembered Taylor, 44, as a chef whose food carried both personal history and purpose. “Dom was a visionary whose bold, joyful approach to celebrating the Caribbean cuisine of his childhood brought a fresh and exciting voice to London’s restaurant scene,” the statement continued.

The Good Front Room Honors Dom Taylor’s Legacy

Taylor rose to popularity in 2023 when he won Netflix’s “Five Star Chef,” a culinary competition that gave chefs the chance to develop a fine-dining restaurant concept for London’s Langham Hotel.

His winning idea later became The Good Front Room, where Taylor brought his Jamaican and St. Lucian heritage into a refined, deeply personal menu. The restaurant said his cooking left a lasting impression on those who knew him and on guests who experienced his food.

In its tribute, The Good Front Room said Taylor’s “legacy will continue to inspire those who had the privilege of knowing him and experiencing his food.”

The restaurant also said it will stay open in his memory, pledging to “honor Dom’s legacy” and “continue the work he was so passionate about.”

‘Five Star Chef’ Judges Pay Tribute to Dom Taylor

Tributes quickly followed from those who worked with Taylor during and after “Five Star Chef.”

Mike Reid, one of the show’s judges, honored Taylor in an Instagram post, writing, “Dom Taylor was one of the good ones.”

Reid said The Good Front Room was never just a restaurant.

“It was his heritage on a plate — his Jamaican and St Lucian roots, his family, his story — served with a pride and generosity you could taste in every dish,” Reid wrote. “He took Caribbean cuisine somewhere it had never been in this country, and he did it his way.”

He also praised Taylor’s character, writing, “He was completely unpretentious about his talent, which is rarer than it should be in this industry.”

Ravneet Gill Taiano, another judge on “Five Star Chef,” said Taylor made an immediate impression when he appeared on the series.

“He was instantly captivating from the moment he stepped in front of us,” she wrote.

“He had a real sparkle in his eyes. He was warm, kind and incredibly talented,” Gill Taiano added, saying he “somehow always seemed to be smiling.”

She also reflected on their conversations after the show, saying Taylor would send her “honest, thoughtful and often very funny voice notes.” In her tribute, she added, “He was on the brink of so many exciting things.”

Dom Taylor Remembered for Elevating Caribbean Cuisine

Others also praised Taylor’s impact on the food world. Podcaster Paul Brunson remembered him as a “visionary” and said The Good Front Room deeply moved him.

“I had never seen the food of my heritage presented with such refinement, imagination and care. It was profoundly moving to see Caribbean food elevated without surrendering any of its soul,” Brunson wrote.

After his “Five Star Chef” win, Taylor told “delicious. Magazine” in August 2023 that the show unlocked something creative in him. “I was sitting in a creative space and my mind just went berserk,” he said. “It was insane. I loved who I became. It was my new favourite version of myself.”

In a clip from her talk show “Our Table” that comedian Judi Love shared, Taylor spoke about bringing Caribbean food to younger generations while keeping its identity intact.

“To kind of grow, we have to do that together,” he said. “As we go up, we need to put our hand out and bring up those around us and below us. It’s the only way that we can thrive.”

In a later message, The Good Front Room thanked supporters for their condolences, writing, “It has become so clear just how many lives Dom touched.” “He will never be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed,” the restaurant wrote.