Ellen DeGeneres Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Kris Jenner’s Late Mother

Ellen DeGeneres shared her condolences on social media following the passing of her friend Kris Jenner’s mom, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon.

The day after Jenner revealed the somber news on Instagram, DeGeneres posted her own emotional, heartfelt sentiment on the platform.

DeGeneres wrote: “Portia [de Rossi] and I know how much you loved your mother and what a special force she was in your life and your entire family‘s life. I can’t imagine the grief that you’re feeling right now. We’re sending you our love. @krisjenner.”

The post was accompanied by an image of Jenner and MJ on her Instagram. Her message has already been positively received by the family.

Khloé Kardashian posted in the former talk show host’s comment section: “You are the sweetest!!! You’re such a great friend to my mommy ❤️❤️.”

Kourtney Kardashian also commented, “awww that’s so sweet ❤️❤️.”

Jenner first announced the news of her mother’s passing on Thursday, July 16.

“Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ,” she wrote on Instagram. “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

“Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us,” Jenner wrote. “Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched.”

Jenner ended her announcement by writing, “When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn’t shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it’s because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud.”

“Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy,” Jenner continued. “My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything.”

Kim Kardashian has also posted her own emotional message, writing in part on Instagram: “”My sweet Grandma MJ, my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin… You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we’ll carry with us forever!!!!! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman.”

Jenner and DeGeneres have been friends for quite some time. In 2023, when DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi renewed their vows, Jenner officiated the event, CBS reported. The former talk show host has also vacationed and pulled pranks on her.