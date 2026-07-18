HGTV ‘Flip or Flop’ Alum Christina Haack’s Colorful Bikini Photos Show Her Breathtaking Birthday Celebration

For Christina Haack’s birthday on July 9, she decided to turn heads with a seriously colorful and sultry bikini moment! Haack, known for her HGTV gigs on The Flip Off and Flip or Flop, is all about stunning fans on her 43rd birthday, which includes showing everyone she’s in her most confident (and seemingly happiest) era yet. From champagne promos to showing off her toned physique, this birthday bikini photo dump is the definition of chic.

Below, see the photos of Haack rocking a bikini!

Christina Haack’s Colorful Bikini Moment

Getty Christina Haack attends HGTV’s “The Flip Off” For Your Consideration Emmy Event at Pacific Design Center on April 30, 2025 in West Hollywood, California

In case you missed it, Haack, 43, shared the most joyous update to her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Enjoying home more than ever 🤍”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the photos, we see Haack living her best life while on a yacht with her pal (and her beau Chris Larocca) in Newport Beach, California. We see her turning heads in a colorful, chevron bikini set from Monday Swimwear that shows off her toned physique and golden skin. Haack also paired the show-stopping look with a cowboy hat and Miranda Frye Jewelry jewelry.

We see her and her pals chilling in the ocean, taking photos and eating delicious looking cake. And of course, Haack looks oh-so radiant! Truly, 43 looks good on her, and we love this bikini birthday tradition.

In fact, last year for her 42nd birthday in 2025, Haack shared a stunning photo of herself in a gold-lined black bikini, sipping her champagne. She posted it with the caption reading, “41 you’ve been fun, but ready to be done. 42- i’m manifesting being the most calm, grounded version of myself… love & adventures with my guy and FUN with my family and friends… a new season of shooting 📺 , bigger & better design projects, lots of travel, more Pilates, diving deeper into spiritual / wisdom coaching with my girl …. and of course what I’m most exited for- @clecacheechampagne … cheers to cancer season. 🥂 🤍”

You can see those photos HERE too!

Christina Haack’s Road to Confidence

Getty Christina Haack

A few years ago, before she entered her 40s, Haack discussed how her body confidence has only grown with each passing year. “I’m approaching 40 in a few months and I feel like what I’ve heard is, in your forties, you’re the most confident and comfortable in your own skin,” she said to People in 2023.

Another thing that makes her confidence is her champagne brand, which she featured in her Instagram post.

With her champagne brand Clé Cachée, she founded it in 2025 and she told People that it was “first product where I touched every single detail of it from conception to execution.” She added, “I feel like before, people around me have tried to take control over my destiny . . . have felt insecure about my destiny. And so it’s like I was constantly living in a state of people-pleasing.”