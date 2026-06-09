HGTV’s Christina Haack is Selling Her Family’s Gorgeous Home in Nashville — See Inside

Nearly two years after Christina Haack’s ex-husband, Josh Hall, successfully blocked her from selling the Tennessee farmhouse where they lived part-time and filmed her former HGTV show, “Christina in the Country,” the sprawling estate is finally back on the market.

When the former couple settled their bitter divorce in August 2025, Haack received their home in Newport Beach, California, and their farmhouse in Franklin, Tennessee — both of which she purchased before they were together. Now, the modern farmhouse with six bedrooms and six baths is available for $4.5 million — the same price Haack attempted to sell it for before Hall filed an emergency request to block her from selling it.

Christina Haack Fully Renovated Her Family’s Farmhouse

Known as “Parker Branch,” the property was purchased by Haack for $2.5 million in 2021 and it became the home base for her “Christina in the Country” series, which launched in 2023.

Hall appeared in both seasons of the show, which ended in 2025 after the couple split. The series chronicled them and Haack’s three children settling into the Tennessee home, raising farm animals like chickens and goats, riding horses and ATVs on the property, and Haack conducting home renovations for clients in the area.

Haack extensively renovated the 5,218-square-foot farmhouse after she purchased it, per Realtor.com. According to the current listing, it features a “generous owner’s retreat” with his & her closets and a huge, luxe bathroom; a kitchen with “double ovens, gas range, appliance garage, inset cabinetry, paneled dishwasher and tiled backsplash;” a “massive” laundry room, and “amazing touches throughout (with) beams, natural stone & dutch door.”

Christina Haack & Josh Hall Squabbled Publicly & in Court Over Tennessee Farmhouse

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Haack rose to fame on HGTV with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, as they starred in 10 seasons of “Flip or Flop.” But the couple split in 2016 and finalized their divorce in 2018, and he moved on with his now-wife Heather Rae El Moussa.

Amid Haack’s divorce from her second husband, Ant Anstead, she “fell in love with Tennessee” while visiting a friend and bought her “insanely beautiful modern farmhouse” on 23 acres outside of Nashville in early 2021, she told People.

Soon after, she met Hall at a Nashville bar, and they married in a secret Hawaiian wedding, splitting their time between Newport Beach and Nashville. But the couple separated in July 2024, after nearly three years of marriage, just as they were beginning to film “The Flip Off” with the El Moussas. While Haack remained in the Newport Beach home with her kids, Hall headed to Nashville and stayed at Parker Branch when it wasn’t being rented out to guests.

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That October, Haack announced in her Instagram Stories that she was selling the Tennessee home, shared a link to the listing, and called the decision “bittersweet.” She also posted two scathing Instagram Stories about Hall, calling him a “gold digging little biatch” and insisting it was time for him to leave the property.

Days later, Hall filed a temporary emergency order and, after three weeks, Haack agreed to take the home off the market. She tried again that December as their divorce proceedings raged on, but removed it by February, per the listing.

The former couple finalized their divorce in August 2025. According to a 44-page settlement overview reviewed by EntertainmentNow, Hall kept the $100,000 that Haack paid him during their divorce proceedings, and she also wrote him a check for $300,000 that May — his share of proceeds from the sale of a 1920 Nashville home they purchased in early 2024 and began flipping. The home sold in April 2025 before the full remodel was finished, according to real estate records reviewed by EntertainmentNow.

While Haack, who’s now dating business exec Chris Larocca, gained full control of the Parker Branch property and her family’s Newport Beach home, Hall got to keep a house and a condo, both fully furnished, that the couple had purchased in Nashville, per the court documents.