The Heirloom Hotel Recovery Efforts: Owners Respond to Fans’ Calls for a GoFundMe After Devastating Fire

HGTV fans were heartbroken to see the damage The Heirloom Hotel suffered after a fire ripped through the building. Since then, many fans have asked the owners about launching a GoFundMe campaign to support The Heirloom Hotel recovery efforts. Now, the hotel owners are sharing their thoughts on the idea.

Is There a GoFundMe for The Heirloom Hotel Recovery Efforts?

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After the fire was shown on “Home Town: Inn This Together,” there was an outpouring of fan support, with many asking if a GoFundMe campaign would be set up to raise money.

On the June 7 episode of “The Heirloom Podcast,” Ben and Erin Napier, Josh and Emily Nowell, and Jim and Mallorie Rasberry gathered together to talk about the fire.

The Heirloom Hotel owners shared the reason why they don’t have a GoFundMe in place and suggested that fans help those in need in their own communities instead.

Josh explained, “We have had so many people reach out through Instagram, social media, YouTube. ‘How can we help? What can we do? Is there a GoFundMe? How can we support you?’ And I want to talk about that.”

“So, first, what we’ve gone through in losing this building has been bad, but it’s not the same as losing a house,” he continued. “We were so thankful, each one of us — we got to go home after the fire and lay in our own beds.”

“But people in your community, when you hear a fire truck, that could be someone’s house,” he noted. “And so, we would encourage that you support people that you know in your own community. That’s the time to give charity — which is another word for love — it’s to give love to your neighbors.”

“So the first thing would be, give to your neighbors. Help people in your community who you can touch,” he suggested.

Josh added, “I was so grateful we didn’t lose our homes. But people are losing homes, so support them.”

Fans Share Support, Offer Donation Suggestions

Fans flooded the podcast’s YouTube comments section, offering up words of support and ideas to raise money.

“I believe you should open a donation site. You have so many fans that would love to help support you,” one fan wrote. “Please let us. Insurance does NOT cover everything and you still have to pay on your loan.”

Josh responded, “It means much to us that you want to support us. Keep watching on YouTube, and we will keep you updated on any needs. We encourage you to support fire victims in your own town! Thank you for your kindness.”

Another fan shared, “Yes, we are all wondering if you will rebuild, but I think our biggest worry is how you can make your loan payments and not lose your home. Praying insurance comes through and know we all love you and are praying for you.”

“Hey Josh and Framily! HGTV would benefit by y’all moving forward with the hotel, and all the other enterprises … ‘Heirloom Redemption: Up From the Ashes’ (Roses of Success), another 4 episode series. I know I’d watch,” another fan shared. “So would a whole lot of others. Sell planks of wood that we could buy with our names as a fundraiser for floor or wall restoration — been a part of a few of organizations that have done that.”

Another fan suggested, “What about selling a brick that has the donor’s name on it for a donation wall? Just a thought.”