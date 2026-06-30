Christina Haack’s Boyfriend Gives Her Teenage Daughter Meaningful Life Advice

Christina Haack and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa’s daughter is hitting the roads.

The HGTV star shared a video of Taylor, 15, taking a joyride in her mom’s car, which prompted Christina’s boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, to share a piece of important life advice.

Taylor’s Driving

In a since deleted video, which Christina originally shared on Saturday, June 27, Taylor and her mom hopped in a luxury vehicle, with the teenager behind the wheel.

“Life in Technicolor,” the mother of three captioned the post. She added the theme song to hit 2000s show “The O.C.” — Phantom Planet’s “California” — over the clip.

Larocca, whom Haack has been dating since late 2024, warned the new driver to watch out for potholes, which many fans considered a sage piece of advice.

Haack — who also shares son Brayden with first husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as son Hudson with second husband Ant Anstead — first announced her eldest child’s milestone in March.

“OMG our girl has a driver’s permit!!” the proud mom shared on March 24 alongside a clip of Taylor at the DMV.

In a follow-up post, Haack shared a clip of Taylor behind the wheel of a charcoal grey Tesla as she pulled out of the driveway. Dad Tarek was in the passenger seat.

“I can’t believe we have a driver,” she wrote with a crying emoji.

In California, where the family resides, a teenager can earn their driver’s permit at age 15 and a half after studying for and passing a written exam. On their 16th birthday, after practicing behind the wheel with a driver’s permit for six months, the teenager can then take a behind-the-wheel driver’s test at the DMV>

Taylor is set to turn 16 on September 22.

Little Brother Problems

Just weeks after Taylor earned her driver’s permit, Haack took her two older children for a drive, with Taylor at the wheel. Brayden, 10, was seemingly in fear of his life in the backseat.

“When your big sis is behind the wheel 🫣🤣” Christina shared a new Instagram video, revealing Brayden’s hilarious reaction to Taylor’s driving skills.

“Ridin'” by Chamillionaire featuring Krayzie Bone plays as the camera reveals Brayden with his back pressed tightly against the backseat. A grimace is plastered across his face as he grips the window for support. As the camera pans to Taylor, however, she appears confident as ever behind the wheel.

Fans were shocked to see the child who grew up on her parent’s renovation show, “Flip or Flop,” growing up so fast.

“Wait hold up!!! She driving already??? 😭😭😭😭😭” one fan commented.

“I remember seeing this little blonde headed toddler on her mother’s hip and now look at her😍” another wrote.

“Can’t believe she’s driving already. I remember her in her stroller,” yet another added.

Christina and Tarek were married for nearly a decade, tying the knot in 2009 after meeting four years earlier. Christina gave birth to Taylor in September 2010, and just three years later the new parents launched their HGTV careers.

Brayden joined the family in 2015, but unfortunately, the pair split shortly after. Tarek has since moved on and married Netflix star Heather Rae El Moussa.