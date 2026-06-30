Dave & Jenny Marrs Reveal Personal Family Project on New ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season

Dave and Jenny Marrs love a challenge — and it sounds like season 8 of “Fixer to Fabulous” will have plenty of them. The HGTV stars teased what fans can expect from the new season, including one very personal project involving Dave’s family.

Dave & Jenny Marrs Tackle Personal Project on ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 8

In a June 2026 interview with TV Insider, Dave and Jenny dished on what fans will see on “Fixer to Fabulous” season 8.

“This year, we have a lot. We’ve got a lot of projects going on,” Jenny shared.

She explained that one of the projects is personal — as they work to renovate an airplane hangar into a home for Dave’s brother Matt and his wife, Karey.

“We’re trying to save money for them,” Jenny noted. “And him and Matt and his dad have been working around the clock on that one, I would say, probably in terms of physical labor and pain.”

Dave and Jenny also tackle a renovation for a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the intense heat created a huge challenge.

“It’s August in Tulsa. It’s miserably hot. We do it in 24 hours,” Dave explained. “Everyone there is just literally working their butts off to get this done as quickly as we possibly can.”

He continued, “And so, that’s a really physically tolling and challenging project, but also one where there’s such a great reward. So, it’s definitely worth all that suffering to get such a great reward at the end.”

The couple also take on a coffee shop renovation, with Dave explaining, “It’s in a creek bed. So, we’re elevating the entire structure with the moving company, putting a whole new foundation and piers underneath it.”

They hit some snags with “red tape” along the way. “We’re finally making some progress, so it’s very, very exciting,” Jenny shared.

The HGTV star added, “We’re not at all close to being finished with it yet, but we will get it done this year. It’ll be done this year.”

Fan-Favorite Joe Looney Returns for Season 8

On June 22, Jenny took to Instagram to share, “We have some news … SEASON EIGHT of ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ is coming!! 🙌”

She continued, “We’ve been hard at work on 14 new episodes — we have 9 houses in construction now, 2 reveals are completed, and 2 more reveals are happening this week! We cannot wait for you all to see these projects and meet these incredible families.”

“We have amazing stories to share this year and are truly grateful for the chance to do so,” the HGTV star noted.

In the video, Jenny, Dave, and Joe Looney, a carpenter who worked on the show for seasons 1 through 5, spray painted “Season 8” on the wall.

The next day, Jenny confirmed on her Instagram Stories that Looney will be back for season 8.

“If you saw yesterday’s announcement, you may have spied Mr. Joe … yes, we wore him down and convinced him to come hang out with us every so often!” she wrote. “I love having him back!!!”

