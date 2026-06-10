HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Reflects on Emotional Moments From Family Trip After ‘Year of Grief’

Jenny Marrs and her family are on their latest adventure and have been taking fans along for the ride on social media. The HGTV star shared an emotional moment from the trip, revealing why the experience felt especially meaningful.

Jenny Marrs Shares Emotional Moments From ‘Bittersweet’ Family Trip

On June 10, Marrs took to Instagram to share a moving experience during a trip that was supposed to include her mother-in-law.

“Three summers ago, we visited Normandy, leaving with a deep sense of awe and reverence. After hearing about our time away, Dave’s parents decided they would really love to visit,” she wrote in the caption. “So, we began planning.”

Marrs continued, “We were supposed to arrive for the D-Day celebration last summer. We cancelled the trip when Donna’s health declined quicker than any of us anticipated.”

“This past year of grief has felt debilitating at times yet it has also forced us to face the reality of all humanity: We aren’t promised tomorrow. We make choices now based on that reality and when we decided late last fall to bring Dave’s dad here, fulfilling the wish to stand on these shores even if it meant doing so without his beloved, we planned with heavy and hopeful hearts,” the HGTV star shared.

“We knew this trip would be emotional and bittersweet,” she noted.

Marrs also shared photos and thoughts about an unforgettable visit to a church.

“On the anniversary of D-Day, we ducked into Notre-Dame de Bayeux to visit and allow the rain to pass,” she wrote. “When Luke found a euro (‘penny’) at the foot of the candle stand where we lit candles in Nana’s memory, it felt like a God wink and reminder: we aren’t alone. We carry her with us, God is with us and we can walk forward in Hope. The veil felt thin.”

“I will never forget that moment and will treasure this ‘penny’ always,” she added.

In the post, she noted in text over the photos: “A moment we’ll never forget. We ducked into this beautiful cathedral to get out of the rain. Each of the kids lit a candle for Nana — she was supposed to be on this trip with us. We were planning to be here last year together and then postponed when her health declined.”

“Yet. We carry her love here with us,” Marrs noted. “Just after the candles were lit and a prayer was said, the sun started shining brightly through the stained glass window panes. And, Luke looked down to find ‘a penny.’ Whenever Nana would find a penny, she would say it was her mom’s way of reminding her she loved her. It felt like her way of reminding us: we carry her love, always.”

Jenny Marrs’ Fans Share Words of Love & Support

The comments section was flooded with loving comments from fans.

“What an amazing and emotional experience,” one fan noted. “I love when I find my ‘penny from heaven’🙏🏻.”

“Love getting signs from loved ones in Heaven ❤️🙏🏻,” another fan shared.

One fan wrote, “Such a special moment for each one of you. My mom sends pennies from Heaven, too.”

Others shared, “This brought chills and tears at the same time — such a tender tribute to someone loved dearly” and “Hugs from Heaven are the best and always come when we need them.”