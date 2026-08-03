Will Ric’s Jealousy Get the Best of Him? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Think Dante and Elizabeth Could Push Ric Over the Edge

While Ric Lansing has been hoping to rekindle his romance with his ex-wife, Elizabeth Webber, it looks like a new love triangle may be brewing in Port Charles. Recent scenes have shown Elizabeth growing increasingly playful with Dante Falconeri, leaving Ric visibly uncomfortable after witnessing one of their flirtatious interactions. Now, many “General Hospital” fans are wondering if Ric’s jealousy could cause him to slip back into his old ways. Read on to see what viewers had to say.

Ric’s Jealousy Has ‘General Hospital’ Fans Talking

As loyal “General Hospital” fans know, Ric has been trying to rebuild his relationship with Elizabeth since returning to Port Charles. However, things became more complicated after Dante offered Elizabeth a few softball tips ahead of the annual Port Charles tournament.

When Ric walked in on the lighthearted exchange, he appeared noticeably caught off guard by the chemistry between the pair.

The awkward moment prompted “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson to take to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, where they asked fans, “GREEN-EYED MONSTER: Will Ric Return To His Old, Bad Ways?”

Naturally, viewers had plenty of opinions.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Hope Ric Doesn’t Return to His Old Ways

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While Ric’s jealous reaction immediately caught fans’ attention, many viewers admitted they’re hoping the writers don’t undo the character growth he’s shown since returning to Port Charles.

One fan wrote, “Gosh, I hope not. He has trust issues. I liked him and Liz. Please leave them alone. Dante needs someone else, not Liz.”

Another commented, “Keep him as decent Ric please. The writing is much better for him as nice.”

Others praised actor Rick Hearst while urging the writers not to fall back on old habits.

“Please don’t turn Ric back into a cardboard cutout. Rick Hearst is WAY too talented for that and has so much more to offer! If they insist on Elizabeth and Dante together, then please give us Ric and Alexis! We need chemistry and some excitement for a compelling romantic pairing,” one viewer wrote.

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Several longtime fans admitted they had been worried this storyline was heading in this direction.

“Ever since they started doing chemistry tests with Dante and Elizabeth, I have been afraid Ric will revert back to his old ways,” one fan commented.

Others were even more direct.

“Plz plz don’t do this to Rick! I am liking him being a good guy for once,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “I hope not. Damn, I like him now.”

“Please NOOOOOO!!” another fan pleaded.

One viewer simply wrote, “Let Rick be good!”

Still, not everyone was convinced Ric has truly changed.

“They say a leopard doesn’t change its spots,” one fan commented.

Another added, “Ric is always his own worst enemy.”

Other ‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Split Over the Love Triangle

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While many viewers focused on Ric’s possible return to his old behavior, others debated whether Elizabeth and Dante should become a couple at all.

Some fans even compared the storyline to another recent romance on the soap.

“Do not make this another Drew, Michael and Willow scandal. The plot is still the same,” one viewer wrote.

The comparison stems from Drew Cain’s affair with his nephew Michael Corinthos’ wife, Willow Corinthos. While the circumstances aren’t identical, some viewers see similarities, with Dante appearing to develop feelings for his uncle Ric’s love interest, Elizabeth.

Other fans felt Elizabeth’s actions were sending mixed signals.

“I like Rick, I just wish Liz wasn’t leading him on. Maybe not intentionally, but that’s what it looks like. They should have an understanding about their relationship. Please, Rick, try to stay calm,” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “He was shocked and jealous! It was hilarious. I hope they do not make Dante and Liz a couple. No chemistry. I like them just as friends. Rick and Liz are a great couple.”

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Some fans predicted the rivalry could quickly escalate.

“Watch out Dante. Rick is going to come after you…” one viewer wrote.

Another predicted, “Most definitely going to be a wild ride. Probably Rick will get off track and step back into his original steps.”

Others wondered if the storyline could eventually reignite Ric’s feud with Sonny Corinthos.

“And this is where Rick will turn on Sonny, because his son is making eyes at his girl,” one fan commented.

Not everyone was rooting for Ric and Elizabeth, however.

“Liz always has fallen for a good love triangle,” one viewer joked.

Another wrote, “I like Dante and Liz! They are moving into a new flirty fun area. I was shocked Liz even gave Ric another chance.”

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Some fans also defended Ric’s reaction.

“Rick looks jealous because Dante was just showing Elizabeth how to play baseball! Rick is probably going to get the wrong idea,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “You can’t really blame Ric. Dante is shamelessly flirting with Elizabeth knowing she is in a relationship. Yes, everyone is still single, but I just can’t blame Ric for a bit of jealousy.”

Others even proposed an entirely different future for Ric.

“Hey, here’s an idea! Let’s put Ric and Britt together. Two birds of the same feather,” one fan suggested.

Whether Ric’s jealousy proves to be a temporary setback or the beginning of a return to his darker side remains to be seen. While many “General Hospital” fans hope the writers continue Ric’s redemption story, others are already bracing for the love triangle to create even more drama in Port Charles.