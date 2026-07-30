Is Drew Already Back to His Old Ways? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Having Second Thoughts About His Recovery

Many “General Hospital” fans are learning that you have to be careful what you wish for. After spending months hoping Drew Cain would recover, some viewers are already regretting that wish now that he’s back on his feet.

Instead of celebrating Drew’s recovery, many fans believe he has quickly returned to his old ways. That prompted “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson to ask viewers on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, “BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR: Anybody Else Regretting The Desire To See Drew Up And Out Of The Wheelchair?” Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Wish Drew Had Changed

After being wheelchair-bound for months as his wife, Willow Cain, continued to inject him with a paralytic drug, many viewers hoped Drew would eventually expose everything Willow had done to him. Instead, Drew made a miraculous recovery after being pushed into the Quartermaine lake and pulled to safety by his cousin, Gio Palmieri.

Rather than turning Willow over to the authorities for shooting him in the back and keeping him sedated for months, Drew has instead found himself being blackmailed by Willow, Nina Reeves, and WSB agent Jack Brennan into staying quiet. Despite that, many fans believe his true colors have already begun to resurface.

One of Drew’s first stops after recovering was Alexis Davis’ house, where he informed his former mother-in-law that he would be taking his daughter, Scout Cain, home with him and that Alexis would no longer be allowed to see her granddaughter. For many viewers, that moment confirmed Drew hadn’t changed at all.

One “General Hospital” fan wrote, “I thought Drew being locked in all this time would be a chance to have him be a more likable villain. Unfortunately, he’s going to be just as nasty and difficult to watch as he was before.”

Another viewer shared a similar opinion, writing, “I was really hoping he would have taken his little time out to reflect on his life and adjust accordingly.”

Others were even more direct. One fan joked, “You would think Drew would have changed lol nope,” while another added, “Didn’t take long for him to be ‘Drew’ again!!”

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Are Ready for Drew’s Storyline to End

Not every fan’s frustration centered on Drew’s personality. Some viewers said they’re simply tired of watching the storyline continue to repeat itself and are ready for the show to move in a new direction.

Some “General Hospital” fans expressed their feelings with humor. One viewer joked, “Maybe someone should push him back in the lake.”

Another sarcastically wrote, “Get the paralytic drug back!”

A third fan added, “Not me, I thought he made a good house plant. LOL”

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Even viewers who remain frustrated with Drew admitted they’re hoping he ultimately helps bring down Willow. One fan commented, “To be honest I hate that Drew is still the same old Drew, but I hope he takes down Willow.”

Others focused on the pacing of the storyline. “Tired of the storylines repeating themselves from last year, same ol’ same ol’ again and again,” one viewer wrote.

Another simply added, “Please finish this storyline and move on.”

Not Every ‘General Hospital’ Fan Wanted Drew to Become a Hero

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While many “General Hospital” fans were disappointed that Drew appears to be falling back into old habits, others argued that surviving months of paralysis shouldn’t suddenly transform him into a completely different person.

One fan defended the storyline, writing, “I actually have enjoyed the last couple episodes. Everyone calling Drew an ass and expecting that he was going to somehow now be a saint? He has been stuck in that chair. Basically paralyzed and unable to communicate besides blinking, not to mention having to listen to Willow for months.”

Another viewer sided with Drew in his feud with Willow, commenting, “I’m on Drew’s side this time!!! Willow needs to be taken down and hopefully by Chase & Brooklyn.”

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Still, one fan struck a middle ground, suggesting the writers missed an opportunity to show growth without completely changing Drew’s personality.

“I wish the writers made him somewhat redeemable. Be an evil person toward Willow, Nina, Brennan etc…. But it would have been nice if that time made him soften toward his family, Alexis, and lighten up toward Danny. I hope Scout stands up to him and puts him in his place.”

Whether “General Hospital” fans are rooting for Drew or hoping to see him brought down, one thing is clear: his recovery has sparked plenty of debate. While some fans believe the writers missed an opportunity to give Drew meaningful character growth, others think it’s far too soon to expect him to become a hero. As the storyline continues to unfold, “General Hospital” fans will be watching closely to see whether Drew proves his critics wrong or confirms they were right all along.