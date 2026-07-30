More ‘Call of Duty’ Movie Details Emerge

Fans now have a clearer picture of what the upcoming “Call of Duty” movie adaptation will focus on in terms of its story. In an announcement that was made to promote the upcoming release of “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4” at the Call of Duty in Culture Panel at Fanatics Fest in New York City, director and co-writer Peter Berg revealed that the film will take place within the “Modern Warfare” universe.

Peter Berg Confirms ‘Call of Duty’ Film is Set in ‘Modern Warfare’ Universe

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While Berg confirmed that the action will adapt elements of the “Modern Warfare” games, there isn’t any indication of what the plot will be or if any gamer in particular is being adapted. However, given the setting, there are some safe assumptions that can be made.

This is perhaps the most well-known and successful series within the “Call of Duty” franchise, which made its debut in 2007 with the launch of “Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.” The series was rebooted in 2019 with “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” and features present-day combat operations in the Middle East. Most of the titles also closely follow the actions of Captain John Price of the SAS and Task Force 141.

“Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare” effectively set the stage for the franchise and propelled it to major worldwide success. Prior to its release, the “Call of Duty” series had been set during World War II but the 2007 title moved away from this time period.

‘Call of Duty’ Movie Set to Release in 2028

Prior to this announcement, there was almost no information that had been made publicly available about the movie adaptation. Paramount Pictures first announced the film last year and confirmed in April that it will release in cinemas on June 30, 2028.

At the same time, the studio also lifted the lid on some of the people involved in the project. This includes “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan, who is co-writing the film with director Peter Berg. Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison is also a producer, while David Glasser of Sheridan’s 101 Studios is attached as a producer.

“I told everyone we were only going to make a movie if it’s right. In David Ellison, we found that partnership,” said head of Activision Rob Kostich. “We want to make sure that the authenticity of it is captured on a human level so that it feels really real and infuse that with epic scope.”

It is little surprise that Paramount and Activision are collaborating on a “Call of Duty” movie considering the recent success of other video game movie adaptations. The likes of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and its sequel, “A Minecraft Movie,” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s” have all had success in recent years. Meanwhile, the “Call of Duty” franchise remains one of the most popular in the world, with millions of active players.