Netflix Developing Live-Action TV Adaptation of Popular Video Game – Report

Netflix is reportedly developing a live-action TV adaptation of the hit video game, “Persona.”

Variety reported that the upcoming series will be based on the long-running Atlus role-playing franchise, though details about the project remain under wraps.

It’s still unclear whether the streaming giant will adapt a specific “Persona” game or draw from the franchise as a whole, which currently has six mainline titles and 15 related spinoffs.

Who’s Attached to Netflix’s ‘Persona’ Live-Action Project?

The rumored “Persona” live-action TV adaptation at Netflix is reportedly being written by Christopher Monfette, who will also serve as the show’s showrunner and executive producer, according to Variety.

Monfette previously worked on hit shows including “Star Trek: Picard” at Paramount+, “12 Monkeys,” at Syfy, and “9-1-1” for Fox and ABC. He is also attached as a writer and co-executive producer on the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series “VisionQuest.”

Shawn Levy and Robert Atwood are also on board to executive produce the series through 21 Laps. They will be joined by Dmitri M. Johnson, Michael Lawrence Goldberg, and Timothy I. Stevenson, who will executive produce through Story Kitchen. Toru Nakahara of Sega is also attached as an executive producer.

Netflix has not commented on the report.

Netflix Expands Its Library of Video Game Adaptations

“Persona” is developed by P-Studio and published by Sega. The acclaimed RPG franchise currently consists of six mainline entries, with a seventh installment, Persona 6, officially confirmed to be in development as of June 2026.

The series began as a spinoff of the Japanese franchise “Shin Megami Tensei,” with the first title, “Revelations: Persona,” launching in 1996. The latest release is “Persona 5: The Phantom X,” which debuted in 2025, while “Persona 4 Revival” is slated for release in February 2027.

Should “Persona” move forward, it would join Netflix’s growing lineup of series based on video games. Check out some of them below.

‘The Witcher’

“Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.”

Starring: Liam Hemsworth, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan

‘Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft’

“Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.”

Starring: Hayley Atwell, Richard Armitage, and Tricia Helfer

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’

“In a corrupt dystopia riddled with cybernetic implants, a talented but reckless street kid strives to become a mercenary outlaw known as an edgerunner.”

Starring: KENN, Aoi Yuki, and Hiroki Touchi

‘Halo’

“Master Chief John-117, a genetically enhanced soldier, leads a team to fight the Covenant — a theocratic union of aliens intent on destroying humanity.”

Starring: Pablo Schreiber, Shabana Azmi, and Natasha Culzac

‘Resident Evil’

“Years after a viral outbreak caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker vows to bring down those responsible while fighting to survive against the Infected.”

Starring: Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, and Siena Agudong

‘Devil May Cry’

“In this epic battle of good vs. evil, the lines are blurry as hell. But a devilishly handsome demon hunter could be the world’s best hope for salvation.”

Starring: Johnny Yong Bosch, Scout Taylor Compton, and Kevin Conroy

‘Castlevania’

“A vampire hunter fights to save a besieged city from an army of otherworldly beasts controlled by Dracula himself. Inspired by the classic video games.”

Starring: Richard Armitage, James Callis, and Alejandra Reynoso