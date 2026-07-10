HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Reveals Why Her Latest Project Is So Personal: See the Before & After

Jasmine Roth has tackled plenty of home renovation challenges over the years, but perhaps none was as personal as the makeover she completed for her mom’s apartment. See the before and after of the HGTV star’s stunning transformation that left her mom’s jaw on the floor.

Jasmine Roth Surprises Mom With Stunning Apartment Makeover

On July 7, Roth took to Instagram to share a video of her mom’s reaction to the apartment makeover reveal.

Roth noted in the caption, “THIS. IS. EVERYTHING. 🥹🥹”

“Being a working mom isn’t easy and there are days I doubt my decision to be out of the house,” she continued. “But seeing first hand the difference my work makes, really brings it full circle. This is what it’s all about!”

The HGTV star added, “Stay tuned to see my most recent project completed for … my mom! Posting the whole story shortly and can’t wait to show off this ‘before and after.’ Follow along to see it all. 💛”

In a July 8 Instagram post, Roth gave a “before” tour and explained more about her mom’s move to be closer to her.

“Ready for a little story? 💛 Last month my mom signed a lease for a new apartment right down the hill from my house. Yay! This is the ‘before’ and I can’t wait to show you the ‘after,'” she explained in the caption.

Roth continued, “For those of you who’ve been here a while you know my mom moved to Utah at the same time as us almost 2 years ago. We had her all set up in a cute apartment before she arrived and literally I went into labor the day after she got here and moved in. Luckily this time around I’m not quite as pregnant and since this apartment is unfurnished (the last one came completely turnkey which was so nice at the time) I have the opportunity to make it really special for her.”

She added, “Soooooo, she’s obviously seen the apartment but now I’ve kicked her out and I’m getting started. Would your mom let you do this!? 🤔🤔”

Roth took fans along for every step of the process, from the furniture to the wallpaper, to the small details, including a darling tablecloth. In one post’s caption she wrote, “Would you be nervous like I am!? Is she going to like it!? 🤞🤞”

In the video, the HGTV star admitted that decorating her mom’s apartment made her more nervous than other projects. “It’s a little bit different when it’s your own family,” she explained.

Fans Love the ‘After’ Tour of Jasmine Roth’s Apartment Design

Roth shared the “after” result of her efforts in an apartment tour she posted on Instagram on July 10.

“I didn’t use any paint and stayed completely within the confines of her lease,” she explained in the caption. “I focused on storage, a cozy mountain theme, and making sure she was ready to host our (3!) kids regularly. A little self-serving I know.”

Fans were thrilled to see the HGTV star’s impressive apartment makeover.

“Beautiful job. Your mother will love it,” one fan wrote.

Others shared, “Lucky mom,” “Very cute,” “It’s beautiful,” and “Beautiful gift for your sweet mom.”

“Great apartment for mom! Spacious, clean, organized. Love the built ins,” another fan noted. “Will be so easy to maintain.”

Another fan wrote, “You are so good at what you do.”

