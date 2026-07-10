HGTV Stars Ben & Erin Napier Reveal Special New Project & Fans Are Obsessed

Ben and Erin Napier have become HGTV fan favorites thanks to their hit show “Home Town,” but the couple is moving beyond home renovation with their latest venture. After recently announcing a partnership with Randolph Eyewear, the couple is now showing off their new snazzy sunglasses collection.

Ben & Erin Napier Show Off Limited Sunglasses Collection

Ben and Erin first announced the partnership in a July 4 Instagram post. “America didn’t build its legacy overnight. Neither did we. Something new, forged in 250 years of craftsmanship, is coming,” the caption noted.

In the video, Erin shared, “Randolph is making glasses that tell part of the American story.”

Ben added, “They’re made in America, so there are multiple people who are putting food on their table because of the sunglasses that I’m wearing on my head.”

“The reason that Erin and I care so much about American manufacturing — it’s not about money, it’s not about politics — we’re more than 10 years into this,” Ben shared. “It is 100 percent about that human connection.”

The Randolph Eyewear website explains how they came to collaborate with the Napiers in a blog post titled, “What’s Made Well, Lives On: The Story Behind the Randolph x Ben & Erin Napier Collection.”

“That philosophy mirrors Randolph’s own approach. For over 50 years, Randolph has built eyewear using the finest materials from all over the globe, with a focus on precision, durability, and timeless design crafted with the same discipline and intention that has defined American manufacturing for generations,” the site notes.

“This collaboration is an alignment of values,” the post explains. “Two different worlds — design and restoration built on the same principle: make things that matter, and make them well.”

On July 9, Ben and Erin took to Instagram to show off the sunglasses collection, explaining in the caption: “Two American makers. One limited collection. Only 250 pieces per style. Randolph x Erin & Ben Napier is here.”

The collection is available on the Randolph USA Eyewear website. The site notes: “Rooted in a modern expression of Americana, the collection reflects a shared belief between Randolph and the Napiers: that things made with care, purpose, and integrity outlast trends and become part of people’s lives. Whether restoring historic homes, preserving tradition, or crafting products built to endure, Erin and Ben embody a philosophy where craftsmanship is not simply about the past — it is about creating something meaningful enough to live on into the future.”

Fans Share Their Love for Ben & Erin’s ‘Cool’ Products

Fans lit up the comments section, with many pointing to how “cool” the couple looks sporting their glasses. “Mr. and Mrs. ‘Cool,'” one fan wrote.

“Erin looks so fabulous in the round glasses! 🤓 Ben just always looks handsome 😎,” another fan commented.

One fan noted, “You two look like movie stars! Handsome man and beautiful woman.”

Others raved about Erin’s longer hair, with comments including, “LOVE your hair @erinapier!” “I’m really loving your hair like this, Erin!!” and “I love the new hair Erin … and it looks great on you and it’s a nice change!”

“This is amazing, and SO loving this hair look on you!! And also loved the short hair so basically am jealous that you can rock any hairstyle you want!!!” one fan gushed.

“Those are gorgeous!!! And I love your hair!😉❤️” another fan noted.