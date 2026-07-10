Keanu Reeves‘ recent endeavors have included the recent Apple TV comedy feature “Outcome,” reviving lethal assassin John Wick for last year’s spinoff movie “Ballerina” and releasing a new album from his band, Dogstar.

His latest project will be bringing him to television for a new series set within the fast-paced world of the professional motorcycle racing circuit.

‘Hooligans’ Showcases an Unseen Side of Keanu Reeves

Reeves will be front and center in “Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project with Keanu Reeves and Gar Hollinger,” a six-episode documentary seres focused on Reeves and partner Gar Hollinger, co-founders of ARCH Motorcycle.

The series tracks their journey “as they shift gears from building world-class machines to competing in the high-stakes world of professional racing in MotoAmerica, America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, where they line up against the best in the Super Hooligan National Championship,” notes a press release.

“With the same precision, craftsmanship and relentless drive that define their brand,” the release continues, “the ARCH team sets out to prove they can hold their own against the giants of motorsports.”

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A ‘High-Octane Docuseries’

The new TV offering is described as a “high-octane docuseries” that “offers an inside look at the lean, scrappy and dynamic team behind ARCH as they punch above their weight in a sport where innovation, teamwork and determination are pushed to the limit.”

The ARCH team is a passion project for Reeves, which will be reflected in the new series. “From the garage to the grid, ‘Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project’ captures the ambition and adrenaline behind an underdog racing story fueled by passion, performance and the pursuit of excellence,” the release adds.

‘Hooligans’ is Free to Watch — But There’s a Catch

Viewers don’t need to subscribe to a particular streaming service — and don’t even need to have basic cable to watch the new series.

“Hooligans” is free to watch — but only to viewers who have a Samsung TV; the series will stream free of charge on Samsung TV Plus, the streaming feature within new Sumsung televisions.

According to the release, Samsung TV Plus has been growing by leaps and bounds in recent years, recently hitting a major milestone by confirming 100 million monthly active users worldwide.

The addition of “Hooligans” represents the latest chapter in the success that Samsung TV Plus has seen in televising live MotoAmerica races after landing the rights to air live events throughout 2026 and 2027.

Keanu Reeves is ‘Deeply, Insanely Involved’ in His Racing Team

Speaking with Deadline, Samsung’s Takashi Nakano said that viewers of “Hooligans” can expect to see Reeves take a hands-on role in his racing team.

“He is deeply involved, insanely involved in his team,” Nakano said. “Keanu is part of every episode for sure, actively making decisions. You see the emotion, you see the ‘Oh my God, are we going to crash? What happened? Is [ARCH Racing driver Corey Alexander] fine? Is he OK? Is he walking?’ You will see all of that drama from Keanu from start to finish.”

When Does ‘Hooligans’ Debut?

Reeves’ legions of fans won’t have to wait long to see his new series. “Hooligans: The ARCH Racing Project with Keanu Reeves & Gar Hollinger” arrives Sunday, July 12 on Samsung TV Plus.