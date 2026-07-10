‘SNL’ Alum Molly Shannon is Radiant on Netflix Red Carpet with Rising-Star Daughter

Molly Shannon was radiant on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Netflix series “The Hawk,” and she was joined by a very special guest: her daughter, Stella Shannon Chestnut.

The new series reunites the 61-year-old Shannon with her former “Saturday Night Live” co-star Will Ferrell, 58, with the two playing former spouses in the golf-themed comedy.

Shannon’s daughter Stella, 22, is following her mother’s path by launching a career as an actor.

She’s appeared in several films, including “Horse Girl” and “Spin Me Round,” and was also featured in an episode of the 2025 “Goosebumps” reboot.

The Cast of ‘The Hawk’ Hit the Red Carpet

Netflix (L-R) Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell, Molly Shannon, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro attend ‘The Hawk’ premiere at Westwood Regency Village Theater on July 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Shannon also posed on the red carpet with co-star Ferrell and the rest of the cast of “The Hawk,” including Luke Wilson, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro.

The premiere was held at the Westwood Regency Village Theater, debuting the new Netflix comedy series that is one of several new series coming to Netflix in July 2026.

‘The Hawk’ Takes Molly Shannon and Will Ferrell Into the World of the PGA

As Tudum points out, in the golf world there are many GOATs — but just one Hawk.

Ferrell plays pro golfer Lonnie “the Hawk” Hawkins, who was once one of the PGA’s hottest superstars. That, however was decades ago. When a shot at a comeback miraculously appears, Hawkins decides to give it his best shot and see if he can reclaim the kind of glory he hasn’t tasted in years.

Shannon plays Hawkins’ ex-wife, Stacy, who’s moved on while trying to establish herself as a mogul with her new canned “hard” iced tea.

The cast is rounded out by Luke Wilson as rival golfer Golden Fish, Jimmy Tatro as the son of Ferrell and Shannon’s characters and a rising star in the golf world, and Fortune Feimster as the Hawk’s caddy.’

Shannon and Ferrell Have a Long History

Both Shannon and Ferrell joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 1995, and their career paths have overlapped plenty since their respective exits from the show.

They’ve appeared together in such films as “Night at the Roxbury,” “Superstar” and “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.”

When Will ‘The Hawk’ Premiere?

Fans can see Shannon and Ferrell reunite once again when “The Hawk” makes its Netflix debut on Thurxday, July 16.

“Lonnie Hawkins, 2004’s number one golfer, struggles on the back nine of his career to recapture his magic,” reads the official Netflix synopsis for the new comedy series.

“His body says retire, but his heart says he’s not done yet,” the synopsis continues. “His ex-wife and his son Lance, golf’s new golden boy, know he’s through. But with one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam, Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.”

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