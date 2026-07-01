Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in July 2026: Will Ferrell’s ‘The Hawk’ & More

July has arrived, bringing a fresh crop of programming coming to Netflix this month. Viewers can expect to see some series and movies — both dramas and comedies — along with documentaries, standup comedy specials, sporting events and more.

Among the stars featured in this month’s fresh Netflix offerings are Millie Bobby Brown, Will Ferrell, Josh Duhamel, Minka Kelly, Bill Maher and more.

Check out these Netflix July highlights:

‘Enola Holmes 3’

The third entry in the franchise finds the titular Enola (played, as always, by “Stranger Things” alum Millie Bobby Brown), as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes (erstwhile Superman Henry Cavill) embarks on an adventure in Malta. There (per the synopsis), “her plans to tie the knot unravel when Sherlock’s disappearance plunges her into a perilous new case.”

Also starring Himesh Patel as Dr. Watson, Louis Partridge as Enola’s intended, Tewkesbury, and Helena Bonham Carter as the Holmes siblings’ mother, Eudoria Holmes.

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Debut date: July 1

‘Worst Neighbor Ever’

From the creators of docuseries “Worst Roommate Ever” and “Worst Ex Ever” comes the latest entry in the franchise, telling the true and truly shocking tales of those who’ve experienced living next to the proverbial neighbor from hell.

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Debut date: July 1

‘Jeff Arcuri: Nice to Meet You’

In his first Netflix standup special, Jeff Arcuri weighs in on such topics as marital pranks and urinal mind games while also getting real about his wife Katie Thurston’s cancer diagnosis.

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Debut date: July 7

‘Little House on the Prairie’

A new new adaptation of Laura Ingalls-Wilder’s beloved “Little House on the Prairie” books follows frontier couple Charles and Caroline Ingalls (Luke Bracey and Crosby Fitzgerald) as they embark on a perilous journey to start a new life in the untamed American west, accompanied by daughters Laura (Alice Halsey) and Mary (Skywalker Hughes).

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“The family, along with their dog Jack, faces the often harsh conditions of 1800s prairie life,” declares the synopsis. “It brings fever, wolves and fire— obstacles that longtime fans will recognize from the original novels.”

Debut date: July 9

‘Hot Ones: Extra Heat’

For the first time ever, host Sean Evans takes the well-worn format “Hot Ones” format from his studio to some on-location settings for four different 30-minute specials. These are “inspired by major tentpole moments on Netflix — from live sporting events to film and series launches,” with guests eating increasingly spicier chicken wings while being interviewed.

Netflix Sean Evans interviewing Will Ferrell for ‘Hot Ones: Extra Heat’

“Along the way, Sean and his guests take part in exclusive segments tailored to each destination, with surprise appearances adding even more heat.” The first special features guests Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro of Netflix’s upcoming comedy series “The Hawk.”

Debut date: July 13

‘MLB Home Run Derby’

Major League Baseball action awaits as Netflix offers live coverage of this year’s Home Run Derby, as “the best sluggers in baseball put their power to the test and chase home run glory live from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.”

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Debut date: July 13

‘The Hawk’

Will Ferrell stars in this 10-episode comedy series as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a pro golfer who dominated the sport back in 2004, but these days is a washed-up has-been. Miraculously, he mounts a comeback that puts him back on the PGA Tour, to the disbelief of his ex-wife (Molly Shannon) and his son (Jimmy Tatro), who’s become golf’s new golden boy.

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“But with one more major to win to complete golf’s Grand Slam,” notes the synopsis, “Lonnie refuses to believe he’s anything other than one stroke away from the greatest comeback in golf history.”

Debut date: July 16

‘Heartstopper Forever’

Fans of “Heartstopper” can revisit the romance between Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) one final time in “Heartstopper Forever,” this feature film that concludes the series.

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As series creator Alice Oseman told Tudum, “The movie will be an exploration of time, memory, love, pain, the changing of the seasons, endings and beginnings, and the core element of ‘Heartstopper’ — the ordinary magic of our everyday lives.”

Debut date: July 17

‘Bill Maher: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor’

This year, the highest accolade in American comedy goes to “Real Time” host Bill Maher, whose unique brand of political humor has been an integral part of pop culture for decades.

Getty Mark Twain Prize recipient Bill Maher attends the 27th Mark Twain Prize For American Humor Gala at the Kennedy Center.

Among the stars on hand to pay tribute include Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Woody Harrelson, Arianna Huffington, Jay Leno, John Mellencamp and Stephen A. Smith.

Debut date: July 21

‘Ransom Canyon’

The wait is finally over for “Ransom Canyon” fans, with the second season returning to the small Texas town that concert pianist Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly) and Double K Ranch owner Staten Kirkland (Josh Duhamel) have been trying to keep alive while the long-simmering spark between the two threatens to engulf them.

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In the new season, six months have passed, with Quinn returning to Ransom Canyon after her sojourn in NYC. “He missed her. Staten has been masking that with his behavior. So when he finds out Quinn is back, Staten realizes that he’s made some mistakes, and he wants to make it right,” Duhamel told Tudum.

Debut date: July 23

‘Mary Beth Barone: Galaxy Brain’

In her first hour-long standup comedy special, Mary Beth Barone riffs on such topics as She covers a wide range of important topics from reproductive rights, guys with tattoos and her belief that she has a thigh gap — but only from certain angles.

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Debut date: July 28