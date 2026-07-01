All the TV Shows Canceled and Renewed in June: Netflix, Prime Video, and NBC Shake Up Lineups

Network and streaming services continued reshaping their lineups throughout June, with several major renewals, surprising cancellations, and a handful of final-season announcements.

Netflix made one of the biggest television decisions of June by canceling “The Boroughs” after just one season.

The sci-fi drama featured an all-star cast led by Geena Davis, Alfred Molina, Alfre Woodard, Denis O’Hare, Clarke Peters and Bill Pullman, making its abrupt cancellation one of the month’s biggest surprises.

Here’s a look at the biggest TV renewals and cancellations announced in June.

Netflix Cancels ‘The Boroughs’ After One Season

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Netflix pulled the plug on “The Boroughs” just one season after the mystery sci-fi drama debuted.

Following the cancellation, star Geena Davis expressed her shock.

“Honestly, I don’t know what happened,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I think it’s probably rare for a show to not get picked up and to have it announced that it’s not being picked up while it’s still in the top 10.”

“Fortunately, the creators [Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews], who became our dear, dear friends, were able to tell us before the news came out, and we’re all terribly disappointed,” Davis continued. “We didn’t expect that.”

“The Boroughs” was one of three one-season cancellations announced during June. Peacock also canceled “Ponies,” starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, while Prime Video ended the animated comedy “Kevin” after one season.

Netflix also canceled “Building the Band” following the death of mentor Liam Payne.

Meanwhile, NBC finally made a decision on “The Hunting Party,” canceling the Melissa Roxburgh drama after two seasons. According to Deadline, the series may still find a new home, with Netflix among the reported possibilities.

Netflix also announced that both “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” and “Devil May Cry” will return for third and final seasons, allowing each series to conclude its story.

Netflix, Paramount+ and Prime Video Hand Out Major Renewals

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Several fan-favorite streaming series received good news during June.

Netflix renewed crime drama “Nemesis” for season 2 and comedy “The Four Seasons” for season 3. The streamer also picked up another season of “Funny AF With Kevin Hart” and renewed period drama “House of Guinness.”

Paramount+ also ordered season 2 of “Dutton Ranch,” the “Yellowstone” spinoff starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. The series became the biggest original premiere in Paramount+ history when it debuted in May.

Prime Video renewed romance drama “Every Year After” for season 2, which will continue adapting Carley Fortune’s novels, and handed an early season 2 renewal to upcoming Viking drama “Bloodaxe” before the show’s 2027 debut.

The service also surprised fans by renewing “Invincible” for season 6 well ahead of season 5’s scheduled 2027 premiere.

Elsewhere, Apple TV renewed “Widow’s Bay” before its first-season finale and gave Eugene Levy’s travel series “The Reluctant Traveler” a fourth season.

Disney+ and Hulu also renewed “Rivals” for season 3, while PBS renewed “The Marlow Murder Club” for season 4 and NBC ordered another season of nature documentary series “The Americas,” with Tom Hanks returning as narrator.

Summer TV Schedule Includes Several High-Profile Premieres

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While networks finalized June’s renewal decisions, several highly anticipated series are also preparing to debut this summer.

Prime Video kicks off July with “Elle,” a prequel to “Legally Blonde” starring Lexi Minetree as a young Elle Woods.

Peacock follows with “The Five-Star Weekend,” starring Jennifer Garner, Regina Hall, Gemma Chan, Chloë Sevigny and Timothy Olyphant.

Apple TV has two major premieres on the way with Anya Taylor-Joy leading crime thriller “Lucky” on July 15 and Jason Sudeikis returning for season 4 of “Ted Lasso” on August 5.

Prime Video also debuts coming-of-age drama “Sterling Point” on August 5, while HBO launches the DC Studios series “Lanterns” on August 16.