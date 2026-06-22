Will ‘Dutton Ranch’ Return for Season 2? Here’s What We Know Ahead of the Season 1 Finale

As season 1 of “Dutton Ranch” heads toward its finale, fans are already looking ahead and wondering whether the hit “Yellowstone” spinoff will return for another chapter.

The series, which follows Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), Carter (Finn Little) and a new cast of characters in Texas, has become one of Paramount+’s biggest success stories. While the streamer has not officially announced a season 2 renewal, several signs suggest the future remains bright for the Taylor Sheridan-backed drama.

With only two episodes remaining in season 1, anticipation continues to build around both the finale and the show’s long-term future.

‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 2 Renewal Status Remains Unofficial

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As of June 21, Paramount+ has not formally renewed “Dutton Ranch” for season 2.

That is not unusual for a high-profile series. Networks and streaming services frequently wait until a season concludes before announcing whether additional episodes are on the way.

The uncertainty comes as viewers continue to process the dramatic events of episode 7.

The episode ended with one of the season’s biggest cliffhangers after Beulah Jackson, played by Annette Bening, collapsed during the ranch’s anniversary celebration. Moments earlier, she had announced that Rob-Will, portrayed by Jai Courtney, would inherit leadership of the 10-Petal Ranch instead of Joaquin, played by Juan Pablo Raba.

As Emmett, played by Ed Harris, called for a medevac helicopter, the episode ended with Beulah’s fate hanging in the balance.

Other storylines also remain unresolved, including the future of Carter and Oreana’s relationship as the season heads toward its conclusion.

The ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff’s Ratings Continue to Impress Paramount+

The show’s performance has fueled optimism among fans and cast members alike.

According to Paramount+, “Dutton Ranch” became the biggest original series debut in the streamer’s history. The company also described it as the No. 1 streaming series according to Nielsen and the biggest new cable series premiere since 2023.

The show’s first week generated 12.9 million global views, while its two-episode debut attracted 2.9 million viewers on Paramount Network.

Critically, the series has also earned strong reviews. It currently holds an 89% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Those numbers have helped strengthen expectations that the series could continue beyond its first season.

Star Berto Colón Addresses Season 2 Possibility

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One cast member recently shared his thoughts on the show’s future.

Berto Colón, who plays Miguel, expressed optimism when asked about a potential second season.

“I hope so,” Colón told Tech Radar.

“I mean, the writing is on the wall, right? I think that the success of the show speaks for itself. There needs to be a continuation to this.”

The actor acknowledged he has no direct knowledge regarding a renewal decision but pointed to the show’s popularity.

“Obviously, I don’t have any actual carnal knowledge of that. I just know that the numbers speak for themselves,” he said. “What I’ve gathered in my experience of this business is that if any show deserves a few, a few more seasons is this one.”

When Is the ‘Dutton Ranch’ Season 1 Finale?

Season 1 consists of nine episodes.

With seven episodes already released, only two remain before the first season concludes.

The season finale will premiere on Paramount+ on July 3 at 3:01 a.m. ET. It will also air later that evening on Paramount Network at 8 p.m. ET.