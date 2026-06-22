Best HBO Max Shows Right Now Include Dragons, Doctors and Breakout Comedies

HBO Max continues to build one of the strongest television libraries in streaming.

From blockbuster fantasy dramas and acclaimed medical series to sharp comedies and prestige period pieces, the platform offers something for nearly every viewer. Several fan-favorite series are also returning with new seasons, while a handful of major projects are preparing to debut in the months ahead.

Here are some of the best shows currently streaming on HBO Max, along with two highly anticipated upcoming releases.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Raises the Stakes in Westeros

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“House of the Dragon” returns with its highly anticipated third season as the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons continues to escalate.

The series picks up after the dramatic events of season 2, with Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D’Arcy, continuing her fight for the Iron Throne. As alliances shift and dragons take flight, the conflict between the Blacks and the Greens grows increasingly deadly.

The series remains one of HBO’s biggest franchises and continues to expand the world introduced in “Game of Thrones.”

‘The Chair Company’ Delivers One of the Year’s Most Unusual Comedies

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Tim Robinson brings his signature comedic style to “The Chair Company.”

Co-created with Zach Kanin, the series follows mall designer Ron Trosper after a bizarre incident involving a chair sends him down a path of conspiracy, obsession, and self-discovery.

The series blends comedy, suspense, and surreal storytelling while maintaining the awkward humor that made Robinson’s previous projects so popular. Critics have praised the show’s originality and willingness to take creative risks.

‘The Pitt’ Brings Real-Time Drama to the Emergency Room

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“The Pitt” has become one of HBO Max’s most acclaimed dramas.

The medical series stars Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch and follows the staff of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center during a single 15-hour shift.

Each episode unfolds in near real time, allowing viewers to experience the pressure, exhaustion, and emotional challenges faced by healthcare workers.

The first two seasons are available to stream, while season 3 remains in production.

‘Heated Rivalry’ Turns a Sports Feud Into a Compelling Romance

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“Heated Rivalry” follows NHL stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, two fierce rivals whose public animosity hides a secret relationship.

Based on Rachel Reid’s popular “Game Changers” novels, the series explores how their connection evolves over several years while they navigate careers, fame, and personal challenges.

The show has earned praise for its emotional storytelling and strong performances.

‘The Comeback’ Remains a Comedy Classic

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Years after its debut, “The Comeback” continues to attract new viewers.

Lisa Kudrow stars as Valerie Cherish, a veteran sitcom actress attempting to revive her career while cameras document every awkward moment.

Created by Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, the series offers a sharp satire of Hollywood while maintaining a surprising amount of heart.

Many critics still consider Valerie Cherish one of television’s most memorable comedy characters.

‘The Gilded Age’ Brings Glamour to Historical Drama

Created by “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes, “The Gilded Age” explores New York society during the late 19th century.

The series focuses on the growing conflict between old-money families and newly wealthy industrialists as America enters a period of rapid change.

Featuring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, and Louisa Jacobson, the drama has become one of HBO Max’s signature period series.

Seasons 1 through 3 are currently available, while season 4 is in development.

‘Insecure’ Continues to Resonate With Audiences

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Created by and starring Issa Rae, “Insecure” follows Issa Dee as she navigates friendships, romance, career challenges, and personal growth.

The series became a cultural phenomenon thanks to its authentic storytelling, sharp humor, and memorable performances.

Across five seasons, the show earned critical acclaim for its honest portrayal of modern relationships and its celebration of friendship and community.

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Blends Chaos and Comedy

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Danny McBride’s “The Righteous Gemstones” remains one of HBO’s funniest original series.

The show follows the wealthy Gemstone family, who run a massive televangelist empire while dealing with endless scandals, rivalries, and family conflicts.

John Goodman, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, and McBride lead an ensemble cast that has helped make the series a standout comedy throughout its run.

Bonus: Two Major HBO Max Shows Are Coming Soon

‘Lanterns’

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DC Studios’ “Lanterns” is one of HBO Max’s most anticipated upcoming projects.

The series stars Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre as Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart, two intergalactic peacekeepers investigating a murder in rural America.

The mystery-driven drama is expected to premiere on August 17, 2026.

‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’

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HBO’s new adaptation of the “Harry Potter” novels is scheduled to debut during the 2026 holiday season.

The first season will adapt “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” across eight episodes and feature new interpretations of the beloved characters and storylines.

Nick Frost, Janet McTeer, and John Lithgow headline the cast as HBO launches what is expected to become one of its biggest franchises for years to come.