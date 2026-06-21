‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3: Where Every Major Character Stands Before the Premiere

After nearly two years away from Westeros, “House of the Dragon” is finally returning.

Season 3 of the HBO fantasy drama premieres on June 21, picking up immediately after the explosive events of the season 2 finale. With dragons multiplying, armies assembling, and civil war now fully underway, viewers may need a refresher before diving back into the world of rival Targaryens.

Season 3 begins as the battle for the Iron Throne reaches its most dangerous stage yet, with Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen and King Aegon II Targaryen preparing for all-out war.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Begins With Westeros Divided

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The conflict at the center of “House of the Dragon” began long before swords were drawn.

King Viserys I Targaryen named his daughter, Rhaenyra, as his heir after the death of his wife. The decision made history, as no woman had previously stood in the official line of succession to the Iron Throne.

That decision created tension throughout the kingdom, particularly after Viserys married Alicent Hightower.

The marriage produced several children, including sons Aegon, Aemond, and Daeron Targaryen.

As Viserys aged, rival factions emerged around competing claims to the throne.

Supporters of Rhaenyra became known as Team Black.

Those backing Aegon became known as The Greens.

When Viserys died, the kingdom fractured almost immediately.

Despite his public declaration naming Rhaenyra heir, Aegon was crowned king in King’s Landing, setting the stage for the bloody civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Season 2 Delivered Tragedy, Betrayal and Major Dragon Battles

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The war escalated dramatically throughout season 2.

One of the conflict’s earliest turning points came after Aemond killed Lucerys Velaryon, one of Rhaenyra’s sons, at the end of season 1.

Seeking revenge, Daemon Targaryen hired assassins to target Aemond. Instead, they murdered Aegon’s young son.

The shocking crime turned public opinion against Rhaenyra’s faction and deepened the conflict.

Another major blow arrived during the Battle of Rook’s Rest.

The Greens secured a key victory, but the battle came at a cost.

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen and her dragon were killed during the confrontation, removing one of Team Black’s most experienced leaders.

Meanwhile, Aemond attempted to eliminate his own brother.

Although Aegon survived, he suffered devastating injuries and was left largely unable to rule.

As a result, Aemond assumed greater control of King’s Landing as Prince Regent.

Elsewhere, Daemon spent much of season 2 at Harrenhal, where he experienced mysterious visions while attempting to secure support from the Riverlands.

By the finale, he had assembled an army and returned to support Rhaenyra’s cause.

Dragons Could Decide the War in Season 3

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The balance of power shifted significantly during season 2 because of dragons.

Although Aemond rides Vhagar, the largest and most powerful dragon in Westeros, Rhaenyra worked to increase her own advantage.

Recognizing a shortage of dragon riders, she recruited several Targaryen and Velaryon descendants to claim riderless dragons.

The move significantly expanded Team Black’s aerial strength heading into the next phase of the war.

One of the season’s biggest cliffhangers involved Rhaena Targaryen.

Long frustrated by her inability to bond with a dragon, Rhaena discovered a wild dragon known as Sheepstealer roaming the Vale.

The season ended with her confronting the creature, potentially setting up a major storyline in season 3.

‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3 Picks Up With War on Every Front

By the end of season 2, both sides had assembled powerful military forces.

The Greens controlled King’s Landing and fielded armies led by Ser Criston Cole and members of House Hightower.

They also sought naval support from the Triarchy across the Narrow Sea.

Rhaenyra countered with the powerful Velaryon fleet, Daemon’s Riverlands army, and a growing number of dragon riders.

Perhaps the most surprising development came during the finale’s final moments.

Alicent secretly traveled to Dragonstone and met with Rhaenyra.

The former friends discussed a potential path to peace that would effectively surrender the throne and require Alicent to sacrifice her own son, Aegon.

Whether that proposal survives the opening moments of season 3 remains to be seen.

What is certain is that “House of the Dragon” returns with Westeros closer to destruction than ever before, setting the stage for what could be the bloodiest chapter of the Targaryen civil war yet.

“House of the Dragon” season 3 premieres Sunday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and streams on Max.