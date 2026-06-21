‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Says Success Won’t Change His Approach to Storytelling

Taylor Sheridan has built one of television’s most successful empires without relying on a traditional writers’ room.

The creator behind “Yellowstone,” “Landman,” and “Tulsa King” has long been known for taking an unconventional approach to television production. Rather than employing large teams of writers, Sheridan has largely written his projects himself, a decision he says stems from both necessity and a commitment to protecting his creative vision.

As the “Yellowstone” universe continues to expand and draw millions of viewers, Sheridan recently reflected on how his unique approach developed and why he has no plans to change course.

Taylor Sheridan Reveals Why Yellowstone Never Embraced a Writers Room

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During a conversation with director Peter Berg recorded by Gold Derby, Sheridan explained that the decision to write “Yellowstone” largely on his own was not initially part of a grand strategy.

Instead, it happened because of time constraints.

“We tried to put a room together, and there was no time to put a room together,” Sheridan said. “So, then I wrote all of Season 2.”

According to Sheridan, efforts to expand the writing process later did not produce the results he was looking for.

When network executives attempted to bring in a writers room ahead of another season, Sheridan said the material failed to meet expectations.

He recalled being interrupted while directing the film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and having to take over plotting duties himself.

“And so, I wrote an episode of ‘Yellowstone’ every Saturday,” Sheridan said.

That approach helped shape the series into one of television’s biggest success stories.

Since debuting in 2018, “Yellowstone” became a cultural phenomenon and launched multiple spinoffs, helping establish Sheridan as one of the industry’s most prolific creators.

‘Yellowstone’ Faced Early Doubts Before Becoming a Television Juggernaut

Before “Yellowstone” became a hit, Sheridan encountered resistance from major networks.

One notable example involved the character Beth Dutton, played by Kelly Reilly.

Today, Beth is widely considered one of the show’s most memorable characters. However, according to reports, HBO passed on the series in part because executives felt the character was too abrasive for audiences.

Sheridan ultimately refused to alter his vision.

The decision paid off as viewers embraced the complicated and often controversial Dutton family.

Led by Kevin Costner’s portrayal of ranch patriarch John Dutton, the series became one of the most-watched dramas on television during its six-season run.

The show’s popularity also helped spark renewed interest in the western genre and paved the way for several additional Sheridan-created series.

Taylor Sheridan Says He Will Not Compromise His Stories

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Sheridan has repeatedly emphasized that creative independence remains one of his core principles.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in 2023, he explained why he remains unwilling to change his approach.

“I spent the first 37 years of my life compromising,” Sheridan said.

“When I quit acting, I decided that I am going to tell my stories my way, period. If you don’t want me to tell them, fine.”

The writer and producer made it clear that success has not changed his outlook.

“I won’t compromise,” Sheridan added. “There is no compromising.”

That philosophy has extended to a growing portfolio of projects, including “1923,” “1883,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Special Ops: Lioness,” “Tulsa King,” and “Landman.”

Sheridan Says His Life Has Started to Resemble Yellowstone

Sheridan’s success has extended beyond Hollywood.

The writer owns and operates the historic Four Sixes Ranch and Bosque Ranch in Texas. His business ventures have also earned recognition from state leaders and industry organizations.

In 2021, Sheridan was inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame. Three years later, he was honored by the Texas Business Hall of Fame.

As his influence has grown, Sheridan admitted that some aspects of his life have begun to mirror themes he explored in “Yellowstone.”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, he discussed how ownership of large ranch properties can create significant influence.

“The real impetus behind ‘Yellowstone’ was always that if you’re the owner of an amount of land that vast, you’re kind of a king, and morality doesn’t apply,” Sheridan explained.

He later acknowledged being surprised by how much influence came with ranch ownership.

“I was surprised by the amount of political influence that we have [with the ranch],” Sheridan said.

“I don’t know why I was surprised — I wrote it into ‘Yellowstone.’ But what we do or don’t do can influence a market. So even though I wrote about John Dutton having that kind of influence, I never really fathomed myself having it.”