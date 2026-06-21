Jamie Lee Curtis Remembers Her Famous Father & Stepfather on Father’s Day

Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and children’s author Jamie Lee Curtis has taken to social media to remember her famous father and stepfather this Father’s Day.

Curtis is the daughter of the legendary late actor Tony Curtis. However, she was primarily brought up by the late director and writer Robert Brandt. Brandt married Curtis’ mother, the iconic actress Janet Leigh, in 1962 when Curtis was just three years old.

Tony Curtis passed away on September 29, 2010, at the age of 85 (per IMDb). Robert Brandt died just over a year earlier, on September 5, 2009, aged 83 (also per IMDb).

Curtis, 67, posted separate heartfelt tributes to both men on her Instagram account.

Jamie Lee Curtis Remembers Her ‘Magnetic Force of Humor’ Dad

Jamie Lee Curtis’ tribute to father Tony Curtis was a photograph shared with her 6.6 million followers.

In the photograph, Tony is in a swimming pool, surrounded by five of his six children. The “Halloween,” “Trading Places,” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress is among them.

She added the song “Will the Circle Be Unbroken” the American folk music group the Carter Family over it.

Curtis captioned the post, “The Tony Curtis family of children was rarely in one place, one picture at the same time. We were all raised by our mothers in different cities and countries. The first photo of all of us was at my wedding, that was my wedding gift from Tony, my request that we all be in one room at the same time, and then again at Tony’s fourth wedding and then my when my brother, Nicholas, died.”

The caption continued, “We were together at his funeral and then Tony’s. The one trip together after Nicholas passed was to Mexico. Tony stayed at a different house with his new wife and the children and grandchildren stayed together at another but there was a joint swim and a dinner together with Tony. This is the only picture of Tony and his surviving children. He was delighted to be surrounded by us and we him. He was a magnetic force of humor, heart and hubris and he was a fantastic actor and talented artist.”

It concluded, “He is missed this day. Siblings vying for attention from the patriarch is often fraught but at the end of the day we are family and miss him, Nicholas and now, Kelly, together.”

Curtis’ Followers Had Their Say

Curtis’ followers took to the post’s comments section to say lovely things about it, with one of them writing, “Fantastic photo, excellent song choice!! 😍😍😍”

Another follower commented, “Thank you for sharing your story and memories 🙏🏽.”

Someone else said, “the way you always look for the good in any situation, however difficult it may be, is such an inspiration! you are such a delight.”

Curtis’ Says Her Stepfather ‘Is Missed’

In an earlier post about her stepfather, Robert Brandt, Jamie Lee Curtis was arguably even more heartfelt, given that he was the man she spent the most time with growing up.

Her post for him included a photograph of him sat with his family on a road trip.

Curtis put Daisy Kilbourne’s song “Man From California” over the top of it.

She captioned this one, “The man who raised me and taught me and brought me up to respect authority, manage money, keep trying, learn athletics, love and appreciate nature, even on frigid winter mornings, who lived the Semper Fi ethos in all his affairs, Robert Jay Brandt was my father and he took us to the mountains we now call home and he is missed today along with my sister and mom. This was a road trip to the mountains with them so many years ago. @usmarinecorps.”

Her followers also commented on this one en masse, with one of them writing, “Oh, what a precious photo capturing a moment in time!”

Another one said, “Beautiful picture! My heart to yours and your family. On a sidenote, I thought that was JFK Jr. in the photo!😻😻😻😻😻💖💖💖💖”

Finally, someone else commented, “Sending you love for your 1st Father’s Day without your sister by your side. 🫂🙏🏼♥️”

That last comment was, of course, referring to the fact Curtis lost her sister, Kelly, on May 30 this year. We sincerely hope she’s coping with her loss.