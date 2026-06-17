Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Her Late Sister, Kelly, On What Would Have Been Her 70th Birthday

Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and children’s author Jamie Lee Curtis has paid tribute to her late sister Kelly on what would have been her 70th birthday.

Kelly tragically passed away from natural causes on May 30 this year at the age of 69. Jamie, 67, revealed the news on her Instagram account on that same day.

Like her younger sister, Kelly was also an actress. Per IMDb, her credits included movies like 1987’s “Magic Sticks,” 1983’s “Trading Places,” and 1991’s “The Devil’s Daughter.” On television, she appeared in series like “The Renegades,” “The Equalizer,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “The Sentinel,” and “Judging Amy.”

Jamie took to Instagram again to remember Kelly on Wednesday, June 17 — the day she would have become a septuagenarian.

Jamie Lee Curtis Remembers Kelly’s ‘Brilliance, Beauty, Generosity & Grace’

Sharing her post with her 6.6 million followers on her Instagram account, Jamie Lee Curtis included a picture of herself with her sister, Kelly Curtis, in their much younger days.

Curtis’ caption on the post began, “My sister, Kelly was born this day and would have been 70. Instead today we bid her farewell and remember her brilliance, beauty, generosity and grace.”

The caption continued, “The white lilacs are in bloom and will adorn her gravesite. “They say we meet again… on down the line.””

It concluded, “ISTEN VELED KELLY.”

The last part of the caption is Hungarian for “God be with you, Kelly.”

It was a lovely birthday tribute to a sister Jamie clearly loved dearly. Her followers flocked to the post’s comments section to send their well wishes on what must be a difficult day for the “Halloween” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” actress.

Curtis’ Followers Send Her ‘Thoughts and Prayers’

Getty Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Curtis.

The comments section of Jamie Lee Curtis’ post was full of kind-hearted followers.

One follower wrote, “I’m sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and dad your family.🕊️🪽💜”

Another follower commented, “Rip to your sister and I’m very sorry for your loss 😔😔🙏🏻🙏🏻.”

Someone else said, “Gorgeous picture. May her memory be for a blessing.”

Finally, one Instagram user noted, “The love & your posted remembrances have me verklempt (a Yiddish word meaning overcome with emotion). You’ve inspired me to reach out to my siblings with expressions of appreciation. Unintended consequence, I am sure, but thought I’d let whomever administers your posts that they are a positive force in the virtual community.”

Per the Wood River Chapel website, Kelly Curtis’ funeral took place on Friday, June 12. According to the site, guests were welcome to arrive “anytime between four and eight PM, for quiet meditation and a relaxed Shiva in Kelly’s memory.”

The site added, “There will be no formal program” and requested “In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in to the Idaho State Historical Society.”

We send our heartfelt condolences to Jamie Lee Curtis and the rest of Kelly Curtis’ family and friends as they continue to mourn her passing. May she rest in eternal peace.