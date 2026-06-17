Why Savannah Guthrie Was Missing From ‘Today’ on Wednesday Morning

Savannah Guthrie was absent from the “Today” broadcast on Wednesday, June 17.

But her co-host Craig Melvin quickly cleared the air on why she was missing, telling viewers that she’s “on assignment.” Sheinelle Jones filled in.

This comes as the search for Savannah’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, reaches over four months. She is believed to have been abducted from her home in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson, Arizona, in the early morning hours on February 1, 2026. Following this, Savannah stepped away from the show, but ultimately returned in April.

Why Savannah Guthrie Decided To Return To ‘Today’ Amid Her Mother’s Disappearance

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Prior to her official return, Savannah sat down with Hoda Kotb for an emotional conversation, talking about the ongoing investigation and her decision to return to work.

“Its hard to imagine doing it because it’s such a place of joy and lightness, and I can’t come back and try to be something that I’m not,” Savannah said of the decision. “I don’t know if I can do it. I don’t know if I’ll belong anymore, but I would like to try. I would like to try.”

“I think it’s part of my purpose right now. I want to smile. And when I do, it will be real. And my joy will be my protest. My joy will be my answer. And being there is joyful,” she added. “I consider this my family, my greater family, and when times are hard, you want to be with your family and I want to be with my family.

A Volunteer Group In Mexico Recently Received An Anonymous Tip About Nancy Guthrie’s Whereabouts

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A new search was launched earlier this month after a volunteer group in Mexico received an anonymous tip regarding the whereabouts of Nancy Guthrie.

The group, Buscando Corazones Nogales, told TMZ that they received a tip that Nancy’s remains had been buried in a shallow grave in Mexico, which led to them searching the remote area. But they were unable to find anything about Nancy’s case after spending days looking. Instead, investigators uncovered 25 unmarked graves.

However, the group recently told the outlet that they aren’t discouraged and will continue to search.

“We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico. At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities,” the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. “The investigation remains active and ongoing, and we will continue to follow up on any credible information.”

NewsNation’s Brian Entin, who has been following the case closely since the beginning, also recently explored the possibility that Nancy could have been transported to Mexico through a nearby Native American reservation. He spoke with retired FBI Supervising Special Agent Steve Moore and retired Pima County SWAT Commander Bob Krieger.

“If I were a betting man and someone said they absolutely went into Mexico, I’d say they probably went through the reservation at some point,” Krieger said.

“You could go miles without seeing any kind of residents,” Moore added, “but at the same time, if anybody does see you and doesn’t recognize you, you’re going to stand out, especially if there’s two or three of you — or, a vehicle is going to be a big deal.”