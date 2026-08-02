‘Lioness’ Season 3 Cast, How to Watch & Stream, Plus Taylor Sheridan’s Surprise Return

“Lioness” is back. Taylor Sheridan’s espionage drama returns to Paramount+ on August 2 with an eight-episode third season led by Zoë Saldaña, while Sheridan also steps back in front of the camera for a surprise on-screen role.

The latest season continues the story of CIA operative Joe as hidden enemies, personal betrayals and international threats collide. Alongside the premiere, Paramount+ released a new trailer teasing another high-stakes mission with Joe once again at the center of the action.

Taylor Sheridan Returns to TV in the Cast for Season 3

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Sheridan is known for creating some of television’s biggest franchises, including “Yellowstone,” “Landman,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King” and their expanding spinoffs. While he typically works behind the scenes as a writer, producer and creator, season 3 of “Lioness” features him in another acting role.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan appears on camera in the new season, having previously made a cameo as CIA officer Cody Spears in season 2.

Co-star Thad Luckinbill, who plays CIA paramilitary officer Kyle McManus, praised Sheridan’s return to acting.

“He’s involved. I mean, he has a role, which is great. And the show’s better for it when he plays a role,” Luckinbill told THR. “He’s a great character, and he kills it. So, I love when he comes in and plays with us.”

Luckinbill confirmed that he shares scenes with Sheridan but declined to reveal details about the creator’s character.

Sheridan is no stranger to acting. Before becoming one of television’s most successful creators, he appeared in “Sons of Anarchy,” “Veronica Mars,” “Yellowstone,” “1883” and the 2018 film “12 Strong.”

Luckinbill said Sheridan approaches every role with the same commitment.

“He’s so real. Whether he’s an actor, writer, director or a producer, he’s still the same guy,” Luckinbill said. “He’s gonna give you the same opinions, and he cares the same about the product. So it doesn’t really change. He is who he is and you get it. He’s full access.”

Zoë Saldaña & Nicole Kidman Lead Returning ‘Lioness’ Cast

Saldaña returns as Joe while also serving as an executive producer alongside Nicole Kidman and Sheridan.

Kidman reprises her role as Kaitlyn, the veteran intelligence official who continues guiding Joe through increasingly dangerous international operations.

Returning cast members include Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier and Ian Bohen.

According to Paramount+, the official season 3 logline reads:

“Hidden networks, foreign operatives and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.”

‘Lioness’ Season 3 Raises the Stakes

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Cast members said viewers can expect the biggest action sequences of the series.

Matt Gerald, who portrays Army Delta Force operator Cody J, described the new season as the most intense yet.

“It starts with a bang. It’s nonstop throughout the entirety of the season — and it ends with a bang.”

Gerald also discussed the military training completed before filming.

“We started with some weapons training with some of our top military class, some of the best coaching forces guys on the planet that we were lucky enough to train with. They put us through some close quarter combat stuff. So shooting a variety of weapons, training, movement stuff, a lot of explosions, breaching doors. We did it all.”

He added, “In a time where there’s a lot of war going on in the world, we’re asking our soldiers to risk life and limb, to be able to get an understanding of the things they do when they go to work every day, it’s highly rewarding.”

How to Watch ‘Lioness’ Season 3

Season 3 premieres Sunday, August 2, exclusively on Paramount+.

The season consists of eight episodes, with new installments released every Sunday through the finale on September 20.

The release schedule is:

Episode 1, “The Spider and the Fly” — August 2

Episode 2, “No Sorrow Like the Survivor” — August 9

Episode 3 — August 16

Episode 4 — August 23

Episode 5 — August 30

Episode 6 — September 6

Episode 7 — September 13

Episode 8 (season finale) — September 20

Paramount+ subscriptions begin at $8.99 per month.