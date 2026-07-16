Nicole Kidman Issues Startling Warning For Zoe Saldaña as Taylor Sheridan Hit Returns

It’s hardly a secret that Taylor Sheridan is juggling a lot of hit TV shows, ranging from “Yellowstone” spinoffs “Marshalls” and “Dutton Ranch” to his record-breaking drama “The Madison,” which delivered star Michelle Pfeiffer one of the best roles of an already-impressive career.

Coming up next in the Sheridan-verse is the third season of “Lioness,” the intense, female led espionage thriller starring Zoe Saldaña as a top CIA operative.

As fans know, she plays Joe, Station Chief of the CIA’s Lioness program. In that capacity, she recruit,s trains and oversees undercover female operatives (a.k.a. “Lionesses”) as they infiltrate terrorist networks, while simultaneously trying to balance her demanding professional duties with a strained personal and family life.

Season Three Ups the Ante

WIth the third season around the corner, a sizzling new trailer has just dropped that teasing a high-stakes escalation in the action.

In the trailer, Joe is seen in an intense discussion with Kaitlyn Meade (played by Nicole Kidman) the high-ranking CIA official Joe answers to.

“Every enemy we have has been waging a covert war against us. Attacking us with the tiniest of cuts,” Joe tells Kaitlyn. “I’m going to find whoever was behind this and I’m going to kill them all.”

That prompts Kaitlyn to issue an ominous warning. “You must assume they have your phone, assume they have everything,” Kidman’s characters says. “You better get ready.”

The trailer concludes with Secretary of State Edwin Mullins (Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman) solemnly declaring, “We’ll let the chips fall where they may. May God have mercy on us.”

Play

Joe Must Battle ‘Unseen Forces’

For fans, the long-awaited third season places Joe in unfamiliar territory, facing a threat she can’t even identify.

“In Season Three, Joe walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn’t, names vanish, and paths rearrange,” declares the new season’s logline.

“Guided by Kaitlyn (Nicole Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.”

Lioness Sparked a Real Life Friendship Between Saldaña and Kidman

In a recent interview with People, Saldaña gushed about working with Oscar-winner Kidman.

In fact, she credited their working together on the show for what’s become a close real-life friendship for the two women.

“I feel like it gets easier to collaborate with people that you’re familiar with, and we do have a beautiful friendship — it’s genuine,” Saldaña told the magazine.

Pointing out that they have “lot of things” in common, she added, “We’re both Geminis!”

Taylor Sheridan Sees Zoe Saldaña’s Character As ‘Female James Bond’

Sheridan recently appeared on “The Howard Stern Show,” in which host Howard Stern delcared himself to be a mega-fan of all Sheridan’s shows.

During the conversation, Stern gravitated to “Lioness,” telling Sheridan it was a particular favorite of his. He recalled that Sheridan had once described Saldaña’s character as “the female James Bond.”

Sheridan agreed with that assessment of Joe. “One hundred percent,” he agreed.

Play