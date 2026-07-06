Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Address Behind-the-Scenes Turmoil on ‘Dutton Ranch’

“Dutton Ranch” has been a major hit for Paramount+. Heralded as the the most-watched series debut in the streamer’s history, the highly anticipated “Yellowstone” spinoff was renewed for a second season before the first completed its run.

All that success, however, arrived amidst some behind-the-scenes upheaval. The series’ creator and showrunner Chad Feehan exited the show prior to the series’ premiere. He was been replaced by Benjamin Cavell, who’ll be taking the reins of “Dutton Ranch” in the upcoming second season.

Cole Hauser is ‘Really Excited’ About Season 2

Earlier this year, Deadline reported that Feehan — who’d previously worked with “Yellowstone” producer Taylor Sheridan on “Lawman: Bass Reeves” — had “delivered as a writer,” but faced challenges when dealing with the cast. His exit led to Sheridan hiring Cavell, whose previous experience includes serving as showrunner for CBS military drama “S.E.A.L. Team.”

During a recent “Dutton Ranch” press conference, stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser (who play, respectively, Bet Dutton and Rip Wheeler) shared their insights into how this change will impact Season 2.

“I’m really excited about this new kind of adventure with Ben,” Hauser told journalists. “You know, I love what Chad did and he brought a different kind of game to this year. And certainly, with Ben, I’m looking forward to getting to know him. For him getting to know me, the character. To spend some time with him and really just pick his brain, you know, and not come in with any ideas of what I want. I want to hear what he thinks, you know.”

Hauser continued: “And we’ve had an amazing conversation, Kelly and I, with him. And he’s a lovely human being. I have friends that have worked with him for six, seven years at a time for ‘S.E.A.L Team,’ Neil Brown. So, I got to know a little bit of how he communicates, how he works, you know. And it’s just gonna be refreshing for Kelly and I, I hope. And, again, I look forward to it, and I don’t want to put any preconceived notions of what I want. I want him to be able to speak his truth, his mind, and go from there.”

Kelly Reilly Expects Season 2 Will be ‘Blowing it Up Even More’

Like Hauser, Reilly is committed to delivering a top-notch show that satisfies “Yellowstone” fans while carving out a distinct path for their characters.

“I think Cole and I both have a competitive spirit. We want to deliver real high-quality entertainment,” she said. “I think a Season 2, it’s almost like right now, let’s go. Now we’ve done the hard job of Season 1 of beginning it and getting through that, sort of, birth moment of the show. Now, we can really get in there and get into some character work. That’s what I’m interested in, is like, getting back to the characters and exploring something and blowing it up even more.”

The Stars of ‘Dutton Ranch’ Have a ‘Passion’ for the Show

As the upcoming second season begins to shape up, Reilly pointed out that both she and Hauser have their own ideas about the direction that “Dutton Ranch” should head. “And I think we’ve all got some ideas about how we want to do that, because the passion we have for the show and what it could be and what it means to us,” she continued.

“This is not just a job,” she said. “We really have cared about it, and why would we stop now? So, it’s a privilege and it’s exciting. And so, yeah, Season Two, can’t wait.”