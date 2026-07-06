First Look at the ‘Big Bang Theory’ Spinoff That Will Take Fans By Surprise

Fans of “The Big Bang Theory” are about to embark on a wild journey through the multiverse when “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” premieres later this month.

The upcoming spinoff is the latest from Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn and Bill Prady, the team behind the “Big Bang Theory.” The new series will propel some of that show’s supporting characters to the forefront on a wild multiverse journey that blends sitcom and sci-fi.

‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Takes Off in Unexpected Directions

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‘While “The Big Bang Theory” has already delivered the spinoff “Young Sheldon” — and the spinoff’s spinoff, “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” — “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” takes the franchise in some wild new directions.

Comic book store owner Stuart (Kevin Sussman) is at the center of the series. He embarks on a mission that finds him visiting a variety of different alternate universes. He’ll be accompanied by girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), pal Bert (Brian Posehn) and annoying Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie).

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon,” declares the series’ logline. “Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the butt Barry Kripke. Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

Chuck Lorre is Taking a ‘Big Swing’

HBO The cast of ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’

Series creator Chuck Lorre is certainly cognizant that what they’re doing with “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe” is unlike anything he’s done before.

As he explained in an interview with People, melding sci-fi and comedy with action and special effects, while remaining true to the quirky spirit of “The Big Bang Theory,” has been a whole new experience.

“It’s a big swing,” he admitted. “I just wanted to do something that challenged me, that I was uncomfortable and in unfamiliar territory and the special effects stuff, the computer graphics, all those things. Most of my career has been two people sit on a couch and talk. That’s my career. But that’s the extent of production, and I wanted to try and do something with all the extraordinary computer graphics available now and see if it could be funny.”

‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’ Could be Polarizing for Fans

HBO Lauren Lapkus and John Ross Bowie in ‘Stuart Fails to Save the Universe’

Given how different his latest series is from the numerous hit sitcoms he’s delivered in the past, Lorre admitted that he’s expecting “Big Bang Theory” fans will either love or hate “Stuart Fails to Save the Universe.”

“I think it will be revered or reviled,” Lorre quipped. “I’m not sure which.”

Will Other ‘Big Bang Theory’ Stars Appear?

Fans can expect to see members of the “Big Bang Theory” cast playing alternate-universe versions of their beloved characters.

While many of these cameos are being kept under wraps, so far it’s been confirmed that “Big Bang” recurring actors Riki Lindhome, Raymond Teller, Christine Baranski and Wil Wheaton will be showing up.

When Does ‘Stuart Fail to Save the Universe’ Premiere?

The highly anticipated multiverse spinoff of “The Big Bang Theory” arrives Thursday, July 23 on HBO Max.