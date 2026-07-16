Rarely Seen ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Star, 68, Dazzles As a Brunette In New Vacation Pics

These days, Linda Kozlowski prefers to keep a low profile, having walked away from Hollywood many years ago.

Flash back to 1986, however, and she was starring in one of the year’s hottest movies: “Crocodile Dundee,” which raked in a staggering $328 million at the box office. That achievement was all the more impressive considering the movie only cost $7 million to make.

Kozlowski has re-emerged, sharing some photos from a vacation in Spain that will make those who watched her “Crocodile Dundee” all those years ago wonder if any time has passed at all.

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Greetings From Palma

The actress recently shared some photos via Instagram, taken during a trip to Palma de Mallorca, situated on a sunny island in the middle of the Mediterranean.

While most of the pics she shared are of the city and its wonders, one features Kozlowski posing with a gentleman, looking far younger than her 68 years while sporting dark brown hair.

That’s a departure from the way fans remember her, with her hair blonde in “Crocodile Dundee” and its sequel.

In a post she shared a few months back, she was also rocking brunette locks.

She Married Her ‘Crocodile Dundee’ Co-Star

The titular Mick “Crocodile” Dundee was played by Australian actor Paul Hogan, who cast Kozlowski in the film as his love interest.

That onscreen attraction heated up in real life, and the two wound up getting married.

However, their relationship began in scandal, given that Hogan was a married father of five.

“When I first fell in love with Paul, there was a big outcry because he was married and had five kids,” she said in a 2001 interview with Scripps Howard News Service.

“It was hard because the classy, elegant thing to do is to not say anything,” she added, addressing the tabloid furor their romance sparked at the time. “It’s your personal life, and so they would come out and print their version of the story, which had nothing to do with reality.”

She Paused Her Career to Raise Her Son

While “Crocodile Dundee” catapulted her to stardom, it also proved to be the pinnacle of her acting career. The success of the film proved to be a double-edged sword when she wound up becoming typecast.

“After ‘Crocodile Dundee,’ I turned down lots of stuff, most of it where I’d play the girlfriend of some funny man,” she told the Los Angeles Times.

When she and Hogan welcomed their son, Chance, she decided to step back from Hollywood and focus full-time on motherhood.

By then, she didn’t feel like she was giving up much, seeing as how she wasn’t getting the cream of the crop when it came to the scripts she was offered.

“These straight-to-video schlocky films I was getting were giving me an ulcer, basically because I was the only one on the set that cared about anything,” she told Scripps Howard News Service. “I’d say, ‘Well, this scene doesn’t make sense.’ ‘Aw, so what, just say the lines.’ I thought, ‘This isn’t fun anymore. This is not why I studied, it’s not what I love.’ Between that and my biological clock, I decided to give it all away.”

She and Paul Hogan Divorced

In 2013, People reported that Kozlowski, then 55, filed for divorce, ending her 23-year marriage to Hogan, then 74.

“Honestly, we just naturally grew apart,” Kozlowski told New Idea magazine (via the Sydney Morning Herald). “One of our problems was we really had nothing in common and, over time, that happens to a lot of people.”