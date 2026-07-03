Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Make a Rare Public Appearance to Cheer On Spain: PHOTOS

For once, Penélope Cruz and her husband Javier Bardem weren’t dressed for the spotlight; they were dressed for the stands, rooting for Spain—their home country at the World Cup.

The couple watched Spain take down Austria at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Thursday, July 2, from Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California.

A Front-Row Seat to Spain’s Historic Win

Cruz, 52, wore a red Spain T-shirt with a baseball cap and sunglasses, while Bardem, 57, kept it low-key in a green T-shirt, cap and sunglasses. Little did they know they had a front-row seat to history.

Spain cruised to a 3-0 win on a two-goal outing from Mikel Oyarzabal and a third from Pedro Porro.

It was Spain’s first multi-goal World Cup knockout win since 1994, and its first knockout-stage victory since taking the title in 2010, per ESPN.

A Star-Studded Section in the Stands

Cruz and Bardem were seen hanging out with friends, including Spanish singer Rosalía, who leaped to her feet in celebration the moment the final whistle sealed Spain’s spot in the knockout round, according to a video shared by FOX Sports.

Star sightings have become a running theme at this year’s tournament. Tom Cruise, Paris Hilton and Jay-Z are just a few of the famous faces who’ve turned up at matches to cheer on their favorite teams.

Two Decades of Love: Cruz and Bardem’s Journey From Co-Stars to Spouses

Getty Penélope Cruz Javier Bardem

The two actors have always kept their romance guarded, rarely opening up about their relationship despite decades in the spotlight. Their story goes back more than 30 years.

Cruz and Bardem first shared the screen in 1992’s “Jamón, Jamón,” long before romance entered the picture. It wasn’t until years later that they became a couple, eventually marrying in 2010 and welcoming two children, son Leo and daughter Luna.

If anything, time has only brought them closer. Bardem reflected on 15 years of marriage to his “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” co-star in a May conversation with Variety. “She’s a woman I’m so blessed by having had the chance to be at the same time, in the same place, in life,” he said.

Bardem didn’t stop there. “It’s important that you respect and support your partner, but also that you admire that person for what she is, for what she does,” he said, before turning the praise fully toward his wife. “Penélope is an amazing, beautiful, good human being, the way she relates to her family, to her friends, to our kids, to me, to herself. It’s been a lot of years, and I haven’t seen a hint of malice in her.”

He wasn’t finished gushing. “On top of that, she’s amazingly [expletive] beautiful!” Bardem said. “When I see her being photographed on some magazines, I go, ‘Is that my wife? Jesus, is it? It must be!'”