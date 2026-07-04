Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Was Every Bit the Family Affair Fans Hoped For: All We Know

After months of guessing, rumors, and Swiftie sleuthing, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made it official and said YES to a love story of a lifetime!

The pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end said “I do” on Friday, July 3, in front of hundreds of guests at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City, turning one of the world’s most famous arenas into the setting for their next chapter — a representative for Swift confirmed to People.

Getty Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.

From the venue to the people standing beside them, the celebration appeared to reflect the life Swift and Kelce have built together.

Brothers (And a Dear Friend & an A-Lister) Stepped In for the Most Important Job

The ceremony was led by the couple’s friend, comedian Adam Sandler, adding another personal touch to a wedding already filled with familiar faces.

As per People, rather than a traditional bridal party, Swift and Kelce turned to their own brothers for the honor. Swift’s brother, Austin, served as her “Man of Honor,” while Kelce’s brother, retired NFL offensive lineman Jason Kelce, stood in as his best man.

It was a fitting choice for two families that have grown close over the years. Jason has been one of Travis’s most visible supporters through the brothers’ podcast, “New Heights,” the very show where Travis first opened up about wanting to meet Swift back in 2023. Austin, meanwhile, has long been a quiet, steady presence at his sister’s side.

What Did The Bride & Groom Wear For Their Big Day?

Swift’s wedding dress, according to her representative, was designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture, created through close collaboration between the singer and the design team.

The couple hasn’t released official wedding photos just yet, but by all accounts, the day was every bit the fairy tale fans had been picturing for months.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Celebration Brings 1,000 Guests to MSG

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Around 1,000 guests joined the couple at Madison Square Garden to celebrate the marriage, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the security planning.

Even with all the buzz surrounding the day, some details remained delightfully private. It’s still unclear whether the ceremony itself took place inside the arena or earlier, a small mystery that only adds to the charm of a day the couple clearly wanted to keep close to their hearts.

The guest list read like a who’s who of Taylor’s inner circle and beyond. Taylor’s bestie Selena Gomez was there, alongside childhood friend Abigail Anderson, longtime music collaborator Jack Antonoff, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.

Plenty of other familiar faces made their way to the celebration, too, including Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Camila Cabello, Benson Boone, Hugh Grant, and Ethan Hawke, rounding out an unforgettable night for the newlyweds.

A Love Story Years in the Making

The couple made it official last August, sharing the news of their engagement in a joint Instagram post captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Their relationship, however, goes back further; the two started dating in the summer of 2023, not long after Kelce’s now-famous friendship bracelet attempt at Swift’s Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

Elsewhere, in a clip from the docuseries, Swift reflected on just how unexpected the start of their relationship had been.

“If you ever would have told me that the most meaningful relationship I would ever have would start with a man saying that he was butthurt that I didn’t want to meet him, like, unbelievable,” she said.