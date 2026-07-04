MSG Source: Taylor Swift To Perform with Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney at Wedding Reception

Now that it’s been confirmed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did indeed tie the knot at Madison Square Garden, news is leaking out about the wedding reception.

A report from The New York Times claims that intel indicates the bride is planning to take to the stage, and she’ll be accompanied by some bona fide rock legends.

A Beatle and a Fleetwood Mac Icon

According to the Times, a reporter overheard a staffer who worked at Madison Square Garden, venue of both the wedding ceremony and the reception. That staffer reportedly dropped a big bombshell by revealing that Swift was planning to perform with Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney.

That claim was actually corroborated by “a second person with knowledge of the event.” That source would only speak “on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly also said Swift and Nicks had participated in a sound check inside the Garden earlier on Friday,” noted the newspaper.

Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks Go Way Back

As the Times reminded readers, Nicks and Swift have a long history, mutual admirers of each other’s music. In addition, they’ve also performed together, with the women singing duets of Swift’s “You Belong to Me” and Fleetwood Mac classic “Rhiannon” during the 2010 edition of the Grammy Awards.

Swiftie Tammy Bogard — who’d traveled from Dallas in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the wedding festivities outside MSG — told the Times that performing with Nicks at her wedding reception would be right on brand for Swift. “Taylor typically finds a way to take the spotlight and put it on another performer often — a female performer, someone that she admires,” said Bogard.

Meanwhile, Nicks has consistently praised Swift for her talent as a songwriter, singer and musician. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks gushed about Swift’s romance with Kelce. “She’s really smart and has been through a lot before. Now, I think she’s in a good place, and she has a good man. I hope they fall deeper and deeper in love and ride off into the sunset.”

Paul McCartney is Also a Confirmed Swiftie

Paul McCartney also has history with Swift. Back in 2020, they sat down for an extensive joint interview for Rolling Stone, headlining the magazine’s Musicians on Musicians issue.

In that conversation, they each shared their various experiences with songwriting, while McCartney famously revealed that Swift actually reached out to him when she discovered they both had albums coming out at the same time. She deferred to Sir Paul, and changed the release date of her album so it wouldn’t be in direct competition with his.

Travis Kelce Confirmed the Music Will Be Live, Not a DJ

As the Times pointed out, Kelce had previously confirmed that the couple had no intention of hiring a DJ to entertain guests at the reception, insisting actual musicians would be creating the music.

Kelce confirmed that while speaking with Jimmy Fallon when he guested in an episode of “New Heights,” the podcast he hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce. “We’re live music kind of people,” Kelce delcared.