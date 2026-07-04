Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Say I Do in Dior

It’s a love story for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, who officially tied the knot on Friday, July 3, wearing custom Dior. The wedding ceremony was held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the nuptials of the 14-time Grammy award winner and three-time Super Bowl Champion, releasing a statement that provided an inside look into the wedding day.

The statement revealed that Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony. Swift and Kelce also did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen. Instead, Swift’s brother Austin served as her Man of Honor and Kelce’s brother Jason was his Best Man.

Alongside the statement release, jumbotrons outside the arena announced the news, reading “JUST&T MARRIED!” at the ceremony’s conclusion.

Designed by Dior

Both Swift and Kelce sported looks created by Christian Dior Haute Couture for their wedding day, Paine confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement.

“The bride and groom’s wedding ceremony looks have been created by Christian Dior Haute Couture,” the statement read. “They are designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the Bride and Groom.”

According to the statement, this is Anderson’s first couture wedding dress for a world-renowned celebrity. The designer, who is from Northern Ireland, assumed his role at Dior last summer. Previously, he was creative director of the Spanish fashion house Loewe. Since joining Dior, he has styled names like Beyoncé, Daniel Craig and Zendaya. He’s best known for creating Rihanna’s red catsuit for her 2023 Super Bowl performance, which she used to announce her pregnancy.

Christian Dior also released a statement extending their congratulations to the couple, saying “Christian Dior Haute Couture is delighted to confirm it has created the wedding looks for the marriage of Taylor and Travis. They have been created in Dior’s ateliers at 30 Avenue Montaigne, Paris, and designed by Jonathan Anderson, Creative Director of Dior Women’s, Men’s and Haute Couture Collections, in close collaboration with the couple. Jonathan Anderson and the house of Dior extend their congratulations to the Bride and Groom.”

To complete their looks for the evening, “Their shoes were custom-made by Christian Louboutin, and the bride wore Cartier jewelry,” the statement added.

Saying Yes to the Dress

There’s been much speculation about which designer Swift would choose for her wedding dress. Both Stella McCartney and Oscar de la Renta were seen as potential options because of her close ties with each of the designers.

Until now, Swift has not publicly worn any attire from Anderson, but she has carried his limited-edition yellow mini Lady Dior bag on a night out in New York City in April.

That same month, she carried a small black Dior handbag for a night out with Kelce. While Swift has rocked accessories from the fashion house, this is her first foray into custom apparel.

Kelce, on the other hand, is no stranger to Dior attire. In 2023, he wore a pink wool twill suit to host “Saturday Night Live.” Ahead of the Super Bowl in New Orleans in 2025, he wore an embroidered Dior overshirt reading “Dior for my real friends” and matching tailored track pants with a Christian Dior Couture tag.

All About the Accessories: Loubuontins and Cartier

Custom Louboutins were a staple for Swift throughout the Eras Tour.

Back in 2024, Louboutin told Vogue he had designed over 250 pairs of shoes for the popstar, including 60 new pairs for the European leg of the tour. During Swift’s Paris shows, she sported seven pairs of Louboutins throughout the night — from her sparkly, knee-high “Lover” era Elenora boots that open the concert to custom ankle boots and sandal silhouette for “The Tortured Poets Department” set.

Swift later reflected on wearing Louboutin in her Eras Tour documentary, saying, “I’m dancing all night. Yeah, my feet ache, but I’m wearing Louboutins. It’s a privilege for these feet to ache like that.”

Cartier is also not new to Swift. For her engagement, the singer wore a Cartier Demoiselle in yellow gold with a diamond-set bezel on her wrist.

Swift also made reference to Cartier in her most recent album “The Life of a Showgirl” on the track “Elizabeth Taylor,” with the lyrics “Babe, I would trade the Cartier for someone to trust… just kidding.”

Swift has yet to release photos of her wedding day attire, but it’s still clear she will never go out of style.