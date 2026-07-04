Ryan Seacrest Hosts ‘Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash’ – How to Watch the July 4 Special

If you’re planning to spend part of your 4th of July watching live entertainment, Disney has a packed schedule lined up. As part of the network’s “ ” event, “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” is taking over primetime with three hours of performances, fireworks, and special moments celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

The fun actually starts before the concert itself, with a preview special that offers a behind-the-scenes look at what’s coming later in the evening. Then, Ryan Seacrest takes over as host for the main event, which features a lineup of artists spanning multiple genres, one of the country’s biggest fireworks and drone shows, and even a stop at Disneyland Resort. Honestly, there’s quite a bit packed into one night.

Here’s everything you need to know before tuning in.

Ryan Seacrest Kicks Off the Celebration Before the Main Event

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Before “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” begins, ABC will air a 30-minute special, “Countdown to Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash,” beginning at 7:30pm ET.

The preview will “feature interviews with performers Boyz II Men and Clint Black, as well as an all-access pass to the ‘Camp Rock 3’ nationwide bus tour as it stops in Nashville,” according to ABC.

Yep, that’s not all.

Bachelor Nation fans also have something to look forward to before the concert starts. ABC says, “Jesse Palmer visits MrBeast’s headquarters in Greenville, North Carolina, to discover the secrets behind the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world.”

Then, at 8:00pm ET, “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” officially begins. The special will air “live from coast to coast” and continues until 11:00pm ET, giving viewers three hours of live entertainment.

The Performance Lineup Is Packed With Big Names

In collaboration with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp (NCVC) and ITV America Nashville, ABC is celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with what it’s calling “a one-of-a-kind celebration live from the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee.”

For “American Idol” fans, Ryan Seacrest will be on hand throughout the evening to guide viewers through the festivities and what ABC describes as an “unforgettable night” featuring “must-see performances by iconic artists and musical acts spanning multiple genres.”

According to ABC:

It seems like ABC made a point of putting together a lineup with a little bit of everything, making it easy for just about every music fan to find someone they’re excited to see.

Of course, the music isn’t the only attraction. The network says the event “will also feature one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the United States, set to a live score by the GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville Symphony.”

The celebration will also include “coverage of the patriotic-themed fireworks displays at Disneyland Resort” to help wrap up the evening.

Where to Watch ‘Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash’

Let’s be real; finding the event won’t be difficult.

The “Countdown to Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” and the main “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” special will air live on ABC, ESPN, National Geographic, Freeform, FX, and ABC News Live.

If you’d rather stream it, both specials will also be available live on Disney+ and Hulu.

Whether you’re tuning in for Ryan Seacrest, your favorite performers, the fireworks, or just want something festive on in the background during your 4th of July celebration, ABC is making it easy to watch. Between the music, live performances, and spectacular finale, it seems like this year’s “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” is set to be one of the biggest television events of the holiday.