Who’s Hosting and Performing on CBS’ ‘The Great American Block Party 250’ This July 4

CBS is throwing the network’s biggest Independence Day broadcast in years for America’s 250th birthday. The lineup of hosts and performers is perfect for the occasion.

“The Great American Block Party 250” airs Saturday, July 4, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on CBS. The show will be simulcast on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7. Read on to learn more about the hosts, performers, and cities that will be featured during this momentous occasion.

The Hosts

Leading the 3-hour broadcast are two familiar CBS faces: “CBS Evening News” anchor Tony Dokoupil and “Entertainment Tonight” co-host Nischelle Turner. The pair will host live from Washington, D.C., broadcasting in the shadow of the Washington Monument.

The special will be hosted in the center of the semiquincentennial celebrations. Pairing a hard-news anchor with an entertainment personality gives the special broadcast a foot in both camps. As a result, the night will have historical, civic, and celebratory angles to properly ring in the country’s birthday.

Between lively hosts and wonderful performers, expect the night to move fluidly between musical performances, historical commemorations, and live crowd moments from the various host cities.

The Performers

The special will pull performances from across the country rather than confining the show to a single stage in Washington, D.C. Confirmed acts include exclusive performances from the Zac Brown Band, performing from Atlanta, Georgia; Jon Batiste from his hometown of Montclair, New Jersey; the Goo Goo Dolls from Irvine, California; and the duo The War and Treaty. The broadcast builds to what organizers are calling the largest fireworks show in American history. The grand finale will light up skies all over Washington, D.C. The fireworks show will begin at 11 p.m. ET.

CBS has also confirmed it will air select performances recorded at other Independence Day concerts happening on the same night. Queen Latifah from the America 250 concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, and The Roots alongside Jill Scott from the “One Philly: Unity Concert for America” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The event will also mark the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota. Alongside the landmark opening, “Block Party 250” will feature “celebratory moments from Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Charleston, New York, Philadelphia, Mount Rushmore and Fort Campbell, Kentucky.”

CBS has indicated more performances may still be announced before Saturday’s broadcast, so the final list could grow. For now, CBS has assembled one of the most geographically diverse and expansive Independence Day specials in recent memory. The special gives viewers the chance to see how communities all across the United States are marking this milestone birthday all from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Where to Watch The Great American Block Party

For viewers without cable, the broadcast is easy to catch. “The Great American Block Party” streams live on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7, meaning a cable subscription isn’t necessary to watch the show and fireworks finale.

Viewers can also stream on-demand segments after the broadcast wraps up for anyone who misses the live airing or wants to rewatch specific performances from throughout the night.