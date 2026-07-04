‘Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash’ Concert Lineup: Every Artist Performing on Disney’s 4th of July Special

Disney’s 24-hour “Disney Celebrates America” event has a lot happening throughout the day, but one of the biggest highlights is undoubtedly “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash.”

The live concert promises an evening packed with big-name performers spanning multiple genres. Yep, whether you’re a country fan, grew up listening to pop-punk, or love classic R&B, there’s a good chance someone on this lineup is already on your playlist.

The concert serves as Disney’s main 4th of July event, bringing live performances from downtown Nashville to viewers across multiple networks and streaming platforms. Honestly, the performer lineup is one of the strongest parts of the entire celebration.

Ryan Seacrest Leads a Lineup Packed With Big Names

Disney Ryan Seacrest for “American Idol” Season 24, Episode 14: “Taylor Swift Night” in 2026

Longtime “American Idol” host Ryan Seacrest will lead the special, which ABC describes as “a one-of-a-kind celebration live from the heart of downtown Nashville, Tennessee” featuring “must-see performances by iconic artists and musical acts spanning multiple genres.”

This year’s lineup includes:

It seems like Disney wanted to make sure there was something for everyone. Country music is well represented, while fans of other genres have performances to look forward to too.

That mix of artists should make for a fun night, especially since the performances will all be happening live from the heart of downtown Nashville.

How to Watch ‘Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash’

The live special begins at 8:00pm ET and will air on ABC, ESPN, National Geographic, Freeform, FX, and ABC News Live. It will also stream simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu, giving viewers plenty of ways to watch.

Before the concert begins, ABC will air a 30-minute “Countdown to Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” at 7:30pm ET across the same networks and streaming services. If you’re planning to watch the whole evening, it’s worth tuning in early.

The Countdown Special Has More Than Just Interviews

Getty Jesse Palmer attends the 98th Oscars in 2026

The pre-show isn’t simply a recap before the music starts.

According to ABC, it will “feature interviews with performers Boyz II Men and Clint Black, as well as an all-access pass to the ‘Camp Rock 3’ nationwide bus tour as it stops in Nashville.”

There’s also another feature that stands out. “Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer teams up with MrBeast to “discover the secrets behind the most-subscribed YouTube channel in the world” by taking viewers inside his headquarters in Greenville, North Carolina.

Let’s be real, that’s an unexpected pairing, but it helps make the countdown feel like more than just a warm-up before the concert begins.

Between the pre-show features, Ryan Seacrest hosting, and a performer lineup filled with artists from multiple genres, “Nashville’s Star-Spangled Bash” looks set to be one of the biggest entertainment events of the 4th of July. Whether you’re watching for your favorite artist or simply looking for a festive way to spend the evening, this special offers plenty of reasons to tune in before the fireworks even begin.