Country Star Clint Black Forced to Cancel Mississippi Show Due to Medical Emergency

Popular country music star Clint Black has been forced to cancel a show in Choctaw, Mississippi. The cancellation is due to an unfortunate medical emergency.

Grammy Award-nominated Black, 64, is known best for singles like 1993’s “A Bad Goodbye” (with Wynonna Judd), 1996’s “Like the Rain,” and 1997’s “Something That We Do.”

He is currently on his “Back on the Blacktop” tour and was due to perform at the Pearl River Resort Casino on Friday, July 3. However, having been admitted to hospital on Sunday, June 28, with a painful condition, he has no choice but to miss the scheduled date.

His team took to social media to make the disappointing announcement to his fans.

Clint Black Is Suffering From ‘Infected Tonsils’

Clint Black’s team posted on his Instagram account to his 281,000 followers to explain exactly what has caused the cancellation of his show at the Pearl River Resort Casino in Choctaw, Mississippi, on Friday, July 3.

Black’s team captioned the post, “A message from Clint and his team regarding the show scheduled for this Friday, July 3, in Choctaw, MS.”

The post itself is a black image with white text on it that begins, “Clint Black’s performance at the Pearl River Resort Casino, scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026, has been cancelled due to a medical emergency.”

Said text continues, “”Clint was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with infected tonsils requiring emergency intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

It goes on, “Clint is on the mend and will make a full recovery and is expected to be discharged from the hospital later this week. Clint and his management team sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this cancellation may cause.”

The text concluded, “All tickets will be refunded from the original point of purchase.”

Understandably, Black’s fans aren’t happy with the news. However, they still flocked to the post’s comments section to send supportive messages to the star.

Black’s Fans & Followers Wish Him Well — ‘Heal Up Champ!’

The comments section of the post announcing Clint Black’s medical emergency is teeming with supportive comments from his fans and followers. They include messages from some familiar faces.

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von commented, “heal up champ!”

Country music podcaster Dillon Weldon wrote, “Get well, Clint!!”

Fellow country music star Ernest said, “Hang in CB!”

One of his fans said, “Praying for God’s healing ❤️‍🩹.”

Another one wrote, “Prayers for a speedy recovery! 🙏”

Someone else commented, “I hope you feel better soon we love you @clintblack listen to your doctor.”

“🙏 I hope you recover soon,” said another individual.

Finally, one Instagram user said, “Take care of yourself…Hope you feel better soon!! ❤️❤️”

Following the canceled show at the Pearl River Resort Casino in Choctaw, Mississippi, on Friday, July 3, Black’s next date is scheduled for Sunday, July 9, in Minden, Nevada.

After that, he’s due in Turlock, California, on Monday, July 10, and Rohnert Park, California, on Tuesday, July 11. A 120-day break was due to follow those dates, before he headed to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday, July 23.

It remains to be seen exactly when Clint Black will return to performing following his infected tonsils. However, we wish him a full and speedy recovery. Get well soon, Clint!