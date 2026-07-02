Janet Jackson Issues Emotional Video as Fans Offer Their Support

Music legend Janet Jackson shared a heartwarming message to fans online following her successful trip to Japan.

The legendary performer – who recently celebrated her 60th birthday in May – has sold over 100 million records globally, making her one of the most successful recording artists of all time.

Jackson’s beastly back catalog of hits, such as “Rhythm Nation,” “If,” “All For You,” and “Together Again,” has transcended generations and influenced many household names, from Usher and Britney Spears to Tate McRae and Jennifer Lopez.

To date, Jackson has released 11 studio albums, seven of which have reached the No. 1 spot on the US Billboard 200. Her most recent was 2015’s “Unbreakable.”

Janet Jackson Shares Emotional Video Following Japan Tour

Last month, Jackson embarked on a handful of arena shows in Japan, which celebrated her long-lasting career.

During the same time, she treated fans to a new remix of her 2000 single “Doesn’t Really Matter,” which originally appeared on the “Nutty Professor II: The Klumps” soundtrack, a blockbuster movie in which Jackson portrayed Denise Gaines.

The remix featured Japanese boy band BE:FIRST, which allowed the song to be introduced to a new audience over two decades later.

Following the release and her run of shows in Japan, Jackson took to Instagram on July 1 to issue a video message to her 8.4 million followers.

In the clip, the “Call On Me” hitmaker kept it natural, pairing a hoodie paired with a camo hat. Jackson opted for a scarf and wore black glasses and hoop earrings.

Speaking directly to the camera, Jackson explained she wanted to “thank all of you in Japan for making our trip so incredibly special.”

Flashing her signature smile, she added: “We had such a great time!”

Jackson thanked BE:FIRST and girl group HANA for joining her as well as the fans for their endless amount of support and for making their trip so “beautiful.”

The five-time GRAMMY winner expressed her appreciation for “Doesn’t Really Matter” topping the charts again in Japan across various platforms, including the Japanese Billboard chart.

As Jackson began to wrap up her video, she told fans: “We’re coming back! We’re definitely coming back! Hopefully it’ll be sooner rather than later, but we’re coming back!”

While blowing kisses to the camera, Jackson said: “I love you guys!”

Fans Offer Their Support

Following Jackson’s sweet message, fans rushed to the comments section to respond.

“You deserve legend! Still topping charts!” one user wrote.

“Still thriving. Congratulations Queen and team,” another person shared.

“Congratulations to you Queen! Can’t wait to see what’s coming soon and to see you again,” a third remarked.

“I flew 15 hours from London just to see these show and was worth every second. The shows were incredible, I want to do it all over again. Such a beautiful place and beautiful culture,” a fourth said.

Where is Janet Jackson Performing Next?

As of this writing, Jackson’s touring schedule is pretty empty. However, she has one more performance planned for next month.

For fans in the UK, she will headline a one-off concert at Sandringham Estate for Heritage Live.

Fugees star Wyclef Jean and Soul II Soul will join Jackson for the event on August 19. Tickets are on sale now.