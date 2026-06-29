Janet Jackson Channels Late Brother Michael Jackson in Surprise BET Awards Appearance

Janet Jackson turned heads at Sunday’s BET Awards as she channeled her late brother Michael Jackson on the red carpet.

The singer, 60, appeared to pay homage to the King of Pop by wearing an outfit strikingly similar to the one he wore during the Panther Walk sequence in the video for his 1991 hit, “Black or White.”

Janet wore a black shirt with a “2Pac” graphic, layered over a white dress shirt and paired with baggy gray pinstripe pants.

She completed the ensemble with a black leather belt accented by silver embellishments, matching silver bracelets and rings, and a black hat adorned with a feather and a veil.

Janet Jackson Wows at BET Awards

Janet generated plenty of buzz at this year’s BET Awards when she made a surprise appearance to present Teyana Taylor with the Icon of the Year Award.

The five-time Grammy winner received a standing ovation prior to presenting the award to Taylor, who became emotional upon seeing her take the stage.

“What a year it’s been for you,” Janet began her speech. “It seems like only yesterday our rose from Harlem grew out of the concrete and blossomed into our Icon of the Year. I’ve enjoyed watching you defy expectations, rewrite the rules, and lead with an unstoppable work ethic.”

Janet then reminded Taylor that she’s “a testament to the greatest superhero the world will ever know: The Black woman.”

Janet continued, “You possess an unflinching perfectionism, a devotion woven into everything you touch. You carry a calling from above, and the world is made more luminous with the art that you have given it.”

After taking the stage to accept the award, Taylor admitted she was “gagging” at Janet’s surprise appearance.

“They did not tell me Janet was coming,” Taylor said before turning to face the singer. “I love you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you for always seeing me. Thank you for every text, every hug, every talk. You are my biggest inspiration.”

Taylor also won the BET Awards for Fashion Vanguard, Video Director of the Year, and Best Actress.

Janet Jackson ‘Kindly Declined’ to Be Portrayed in Michael Jackson Movie

Janet’s BET Awards appearance comes months after it was reported that she “kindly declined” to be depicted in “Michael.”

“I wish everybody was in the movie,” LaToya Jackson told Variety in April. “She was asked, and she kindly declined, so you have to respect her wishes.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Antoine Fuqua said he respects Janet’s decision to be excluded from the film.

“I have so much respect and love for Janet, but you know it’s OK,” Fuqua added. “She’s supportive of Jaafar, and that’s what matters.”

In the movie, Michael is portrayed by his nephew, Jaafar Jackson, while Juliano Valdi plays the younger version of the King of Pop.

Colman Domingo stars as Joe Jackson, Nia Long portrays Katherine Jackson, and Jessica Sula takes on the role of La Toya Jackson.