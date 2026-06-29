Elizabeth Olsen’s Growing Baby Bump Is on Display During Rare Public Outing

Elizabeth Olsen is pregnant, and on Sunday, June 28, she was photographed running errands in Los Angeles. The Marvel actress, beloved for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, is expecting her first child with her indie-pop musician husband Robbie Arnett.

For the outing, Olsen was wearing a cropped white button-down shirt that showed off her growing baby bump. She paired her top with a long black skirt and black sneakers for extra comfort, and accessorized with a straw hat, sunglasses, and a canvas bag. She looked beautiful, and she was glowing!

Pregnant Elizabeth Olsen Looks Gorgeous During Recent Outing

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Olsen appears to be in a great mood as she cradles her baby bump and smiles widely. Photos were also shared on a fan Instagram account, giving her followers an opportunity to react. “She looks well, thank God,” a comment reads.

“Nice baby bump update photos; she has a cute baby bump. Saying this as a nice compliment, and a baby bump and pregnancy also suits her,” another fan shared. Other reactions include, “beautiful,” “Look at you Momma Olsen,” and “congratulations!”

On June 12, Olsen made headlines when she and Arnett were photographed at the All Time Restaurant in Los Angeles. The “WandaVision” star was seen cradling her stomach, drawing attention to her baby bump. She and Arnett are a private couple and are not ones to make milestones in their relationship public, but they have been together since 2017. They got married in a quiet ceremony in 2020.

In a June 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show,” Olsen revealed that she and Arnett had “eloped” and “had a wedding at another time.” As for when the elopement took place? “It was before COVID,” Olsen admitted. “I just never talked about it.”

Elizabeth Olsen & Husband Robbie Arnett’s Relationship History

Getty Elizabeth Olsen and husband Robbie Arnett attend the Gucci Seoul Cruise 2024 fashion show in May 2023

In a March 2025 interview with People, Olsen gave a rare glimpse into her relationship with Arnett. She told the publication she knows “people talk about separating work and life and whatever,” but that’s not how she and Arnett felt. “To us, the thing we love most is talking about stories. Talking about work is talking about why we do it, what’s a good way to crack it,” she said.

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She continued, “It’s my favorite thing to talk about — I mean, one of my favorite things to talk about, with my husband. So I endlessly enjoy it.” Both Olsen and Arnett have pursued careers in the public eye and understand the pressure that accompanies this decision.

In addition to enjoying discussing work, the couple has collaborated on a children’s book, “Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective.” Speaking of their decision to pen the book, Olsen and Arnett gave a joint statement to People. “When we sat down to write Hattie Harmony, our goal was to create a relatable character who made talking about complicated feelings fun and engaging for kids,” they said. “We hope Hattie Harmony will become a welcomed reminder that it’s okay to speak up when we need help, and to always treat ourselves and others with kindness.”