Elizabeth Olsen Debuts Baby Bump, Expecting 1st Child with Husband Robbie Arnett

Elizabeth Olsen is getting ready for an exciting new role: motherhood.

The “WandaVision” star is expecting her first child with husband Robbie Arnett, according to People. The pregnancy news surfaced after Olsen was photographed during a recent lunch outing in Los Angeles, where she appeared to debut her growing baby bump while wearing an oversized white button-down shirt. Photos showed the actress gently holding her stomach as she arrived at All Time Restaurant.

The baby news marks a major new chapter for Olsen, 37, and Arnett, who have built one of Hollywood’s most private relationships over the last several years.

While Olsen is widely known for her role as Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and as the younger sister of former child stars Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, she has largely kept her personal life out of the spotlight. The same can be said for Arnett, a musician, songwriter and member of the indie pop band Milo Greene.

Elizabeth Olsen and Robbie Arnett Have Kept Their Relationship Private

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Olsen and Arnett were first linked in 2017 and became engaged in 2019 after about three years of dating. Despite their high-profile careers, the couple rarely discusses their relationship publicly.

In fact, fans didn’t even know they were married until Olsen casually referred to Arnett as her “husband” during a 2021 appearance on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series with Kaley Cuoco.

She later confirmed during a 2022 appearance on SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” that the couple had quietly eloped before the COVID-19 pandemic and later held a separate wedding celebration. Olsen said the timing worked out unexpectedly well because she later traveled to England for work and pandemic-related restrictions could have complicated things had they waited.

Over the years, the pair have occasionally shared glimpses into their life together, though usually on their own terms. In a 2025 interview with People, Olsen described herself and Arnett as homebodies who enjoy spending quiet evenings cooking dinner and watching movies at home.

Their low-key approach has become something of a trademark, making the pregnancy reveal feel perfectly on brand for the couple.

Who Is Robbie Arnett?

Robbie Arnett and Elizabeth Olsen at a Beverly Hills Private Estate on October 06, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty Images)

While many fans know Arnett as Olsen’s husband, he has built an impressive career of his own.

Arnett is a member of the Los Angeles-based indie band Milo Greene, which released several albums throughout the 2010s. Beyond music, he has also pursued philanthropy and writing.

According to Cosmopolitan, Arnett joined Olsen on a humanitarian trip to Nicaragua in 2018 through The Latitude Project, helping support clean water initiatives and hurricane recovery efforts.

The couple also collaborated professionally when they co-wrote the children’s book “Hattie Harmony: Worry Detective,” which debuted in 2022. The book focuses on helping children navigate anxiety and difficult emotions, and later expanded into a series.

Their creative partnership appears to mirror their personal one, with the couple supporting each other’s projects while largely avoiding the spotlight.

Now, after nearly a decade together, Olsen and Arnett are preparing for their biggest collaboration yet: becoming parents.

Neither Olsen nor Arnett has publicly commented on the pregnancy, but the photos appear to confirm that their family is about to grow by one.