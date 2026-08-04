Salma Hayek and Daughter Valentina Share Rare Mother-Daughter Outing in New Video

Salma Hayek is giving fans a rare glimpse into life with her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault.

The Oscar-nominated actress, 59, appears alongside her 18-year-old daughter in Instagram’s latest episode of “Carversations,” released Aug. 4.

All About the Sweet Video

The series encourages parents and their children to have meaningful conversations while spending time together, and for Hayek and Valentina, that meant a shopping trip through Barcelona.

Although Hayek occasionally shares photos of her daughter, the pair rarely make public appearances together, making the episode a special treat for fans.

During one sweet moment, Hayek praised Valentina’s creativity and unique sense of style, revealing that she’s even inspired by her daughter’s fashion choices.

“I love finding things through you. Even when you were on Instagram and you were younger, the feed would give you age-appropriate [content] for you to create your own style and taste cause you’re so artistic…so it’s been lovely to see you grow, change and investigate and rediscover yourself through the years,” Hayek said before holding up an item of clothing and asking for her daughter’s opinion.

Valentina didn’t hesitate with her response.

“Absolutely not,” she replied bluntly. “That’s always going to be a no. It has pockets, mom.”

Laughing, Hayek simply responded, “I tried.”

The playful exchange highlighted the pair’s close relationship and showcased the humor they clearly share.

While the episode marks one of their most candid public moments together, Hayek has spoken before about how motherhood has changed her life.

In a 2019 interview with HOLA!, the actress reflected on the importance of nurturing others, whether through children, animals or even plants.

“Every woman has a maternal instinct inside and I think that it’s important that all humans try to have that experience and apply that maternal instinct to some living creature,” she said.

“You don’t have to have children, but be responsible and take care of animals or a plant. Take care of another being.”

She continued, “Feeling responsible helps you develop as a human being. It doesn’t have to be a sacrifice but an intention that you give of yourself, and contribute to another living being’s life. That’s very rewarding. You learn a lot about yourself when you do something for someone else.”

Hayek Is a Mom of One

Hayek welcomed Valentina in 2007 with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault. The couple married in 2009 and have largely kept their family life private over the years.

The actress has also shared that raising Valentina has meant adapting her own parenting style instead of simply repeating the lessons she learned growing up.

“I don’t say the sort of things to Valentina that my mom said to me because her life is different,” Hayek explained. “What my mom taught me was very important to me, but I don’t pass that on to my daughter because she needs the opposite.”

Despite acknowledging their different personalities, Hayek has pointed out one surprising similarity between them.

“Valentina and I are not very similar personality-wise,” she said. “But she doesn’t have stage fright on camera. In my family everyone is very confident, graceful and light. Valentina and I are the ones who panic on stage. But she gets in front of the camera with no problem!”

Their latest “Carversations” appearance offered fans another heartwarming look at that special mother-daughter bond, complete with laughs, honest fashion critiques and plenty of affection.