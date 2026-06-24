Salma Hayek, 59, Makes a Special Appearance With Her Dazzling ‘Lookalike’ Daughter, 18

It’s always a thrill for fans of Salma Hayek, 59, to see the “Frida” actress at a celebrity-filled industry event. It’s pretty much guaranteed that she’ll be slaying a buzz-worthy outfit, sleek hairstyle and picture-perfect makeup — not to mention the fact that she can serve a fabulously fierce expression when standing in front of the cameras.

What’s perhaps even more exciting is when the star is spotted out in public with her 18-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault. That’s just what happened at a recent event that saw the mother and daughter posing for photos together at a summer party filled with fellow art-loving stars.

Salma and Valentina Popped Up at an Invite-Only Art Event

Salma “made a rare appearance with her daughter Valentina Paloma,” — who the “Desperado” actress shares with her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault, 64 — “at the star-studded Serpentine Gallery summer party in London on Tuesday night,” according to the Daily Mail.

Hello! also noted that “[t]he lookalike pair made a rare appearance together at the Serpentine Gallery summer party in London, with Salma, 59, enhancing her curves in a figure-hugging, pale blue dress. The sleeveless, floor-length gown featured a cowl neckline, satin detailing, and a giant bow on one shoulder.” To sum it up: She looked amazing!

Getty Salma Hayek

That’s not to overlook the fact that at one point during the event, Salma opted to slip on “sunglasses as she braved the scorching heatwave,” which has recently hit the area, according to the Mail. Matching her mother, Valentina also wore a pair of stylish sunnies.

Beyond that, Valentina “looked stylish in a black co-ord, which consisted of a handkerchief top and a floor-length skirt worn low on her hips,” according to Hello!

What Other Stars Attended the Elite Summer Party?

Getty Salma Hayek

When it comes to the Serpentine summer party that Salma and Valentina were spotted attending together, it is “the gallery’s annual fundraiser,” and happens to be “an invitation only event,” per the Serpentine website.

Who else nabbed an invitation?

Marisa Tomei made an appearance at the elite event.

Getty Marisa Tomei

Emilie and Jeff Goldblum looked as fabulous as ever while smiling at the cameras present to capture the occasion.

Getty Emilie Goldblum and Jeff Goldblum

Isla Fisher wore a fabulous floral dress for the summer party.

Getty Isla Fisher

Sienna Miller opted for both floral and (faux?) fur.

Getty Sienna Miller

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley showed up at the event in a dress that boasted bold cutouts and high slits on the sides.

Getty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Jewel smiled while wearing a sheer lace dress with a puffy bottom section.

Getty Jewel

Georgia May Jagger also wore a sheer white lace dress.

Getty Georgia May Jagger

Daring to be different, Ellie Goulding chose to wear a black ensemble.

Getty Ellie Goulding

Rebel Wilson also opted for something darker instead of the seasonably light-colored outfits that other celebrities wore to the event.

Getty Rebel Wilson

Jessie Ware was another famous figure seen at the artsy party.

Getty Jessie Ware

The same goes for Richard E. Grant.

Getty Richard E. Grant

While Kyle MacLachlan appeared with his wife, television producer Desiree Gruber.

Getty Kyle MacLachlan and Desiree Gruber