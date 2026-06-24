Sesame Street Puts a Fun Twist on Top Billboard Hits With New Album

“Sesame Street” is putting a playful spin on some of the biggest songs in recent music history with a brand-new parody album. The project reimagines recent Billboard hits with the show’s signature humor, bringing a family-friendly twist to chart-topping tracks.

Billboard reported that Warner Music Arts plans to release a seven-song album, titled Parody Party on July 26. The LP features a trio of songs, reimagined for young children, as well as four new compositions.

Sesame Street Will Parody Chappell Roan in a Learning Song For Children

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According to Billboard, the LP’s lead single is Cookie Monster’s version of Bruno Mars’ “I Just Might.” His song is called, “Take a Bite” about his favorite treat, cookies.

Billboard reported that other songs on the LP include “Where Is My Lovie?” a parody of RAYE’s “Where Is My Husband.” Its a song about Abby Cadabby, featuring Cookie Monster and Elmo, as they go in search of Abby’s beloved toy.

Following, the Sesame Street Workshop parodies “Go for the Gold,” their version of HUNTR/X’s “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters.” The tune features the vocal talents of muppets Abby, Zoe, and Rosita.

Then, Elmo takes on Chappell Roan’s “Hot to Go,” turning it into a potty training masterpiece. Billboard reports that the song helps kids learn the cues they need when its time to use the bathroom.

There’s also a version of Icona Pop’s “I Love It,” reimagined with Cookie Monster at the lead, and retitled “Me Want It, But Me Wait.” The song teaches children patience.

Finally, there’s a remake of Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off” featuring Oscar the Grouch about the benefits of recycling and “Share It Maybe,” a version of Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe,” about sharing.

Sesame Street Remains Committed to Entertaining and Enriching Young Minds

Billboard shared a statement from Aaron Bisman, SVP and head of marketing for Sesame Workshop regarding the LP.

He said, “Sesame Street has always been at the forefront of popular culture, using music as a powerful way to connect with each new generation. From iconic original songs to clever, catchy parodies, music has long helped us engage the adults in young children’s lives while bringing our educational mission to life in fresh, engaging ways. ‘Parody Party’ marks an exciting new chapter in Sesame Street’s musical history and reinforces our ongoing commitment to creativity, innovation, and cultural relevance.”

According to the official Grammy website, the series has always used two factors to push its learning messages to children. The first is multicultural unity, and the second is education in the creative arts. To this day, music is the center of all activities in the children’s education program.

The legendary educational series recently debuted its reimagined 56th season, with a renewed focus on character-driven storytelling and emotional well-being. Episodes are available on Netflix, PBS Kids, and YouTube, and the new season introduces a shorter format built around a single 11-minute story designed to deliver age-appropriate lessons in a way that better matches young viewers’ attention spans and learning needs.