Taylor Swift Sets Stunning New Chart Record Weeks After Fairytale Wedding

Taylor Swift made countless headlines in recent weeks due to her lavish Madison Square Garden wedding.

Tying the knot with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, however, may have overshadowed other aspects of her life.

That includes the fact that her latest album, “Life of a Showgirl,” continues to rocket up the charts. In fact, the album has proven to have remarkable staying power, with the latest single hitting a big milestone more than nine months after its release in October 2025.

A Billboard First

Billboard is reporting that the performance of the album’s latest single, “Elizabeth Taylor,” has catapulted the new bride into uncharted territory in the charts.

With “Elizabeth Taylor” hitting No. 10 on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, she’s just set a new record as the first artist ever to land four simultaneous singles in the top 10 of that particular chart. (This, Billboard points out, excludes seasonal music.)

“Elizabeth Taylor” joins “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite” and “I Knew It, I Knew You” in the top 10, setting a record that likely won’t soon be broken.

Taylor’s Latest Chart Record

This is the latest Billboard first that Swift has set, added onto the numerous other chart records that she’s shattered.

These include the most No. 1 albums by a solo artist, racking up 15. This surpasses both Drake and Jay-Z. As a group, however, The Beatles achieved 19 No. 1 albums, more than any artist in histoy.

Swift can also boast of the most consecutive albums to debut at No. 1, with 15 albums debuting in the top spot on the Billboard chart.

Triumphs in the Billboard Hot 100

When delving into the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Swift has also proven to be an overachiever.

Her 2024 album “The Tortured Poets Department” set a record when all 31 of the songs on the album’s “anthology” edition landed in the Hot 100, setting a record for most simultaneous singles by a female artist.

She also made chart history with that same album when singles from “The Tortured Poets Department” simultaneously held the top 14 chart positions in the Hot 100

To top it off, she also holds the record for the artist to chart the most No. 1 hits during the 2020s, with singles topping the Hot 100 during that decade.

Even More Records Shattered

As if all that wasn’t enough, Swift also holds the record for the female artist to chart the most singles in the Hot 100, with a whopping 277 thoughout her career.

Meanwhile, Billboard has named Swift as the No. 1 overall act of the first quarter of the 21st century.

Bublé Still Holds The Record

Billboard points out that when factoring holiday music in the mix, Swift falls short behind Michael Bublé.

Back in 2011, the Canadian crooner held five spots in the Adult Contemporary chart within a week, with all those singles coming from his 2011 “Christmas” album.

Meanwhile, for a two-week period, four “Christmas” singled landed in the top 10.





