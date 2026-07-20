Prince George Enjoys Final Summer Before Turning 13 and Starting Eton

The Wales family is making every moment count this summer before Prince George reaches one of the biggest milestones of his young life. As royal fans look back at the childhood years of William and Harry, Hello! reports that George will begin boarding at Eton in September. For William and Kate, the transition marks a significant change as their family prepares for a new chapter.

Why Prince George’s Summer Feels Different

As reported by Hello!, George’s move to boarding school is about more than starting a new school year. It marks the beginning of a new chapter for Prince William and Princess Kate as parents.

Royal author Simon Vigar told the magazine, “George is about to become a teenager,” calling it “a huge moment” for the Prince and Princess of Wales. He also noted that Eton is “just around the corner” from the family’s home in Windsor. Even so, it will still change the family’s daily life.

The royal couple have often spoken about giving their children as normal a childhood as possible. According to Hello!, that goal makes this summer especially important. It gives the family time to enjoy simple moments together before a major change arrives.

Royal author Robert Jobson also reflected on the milestone. He told the publication, “In the blink of an eye, George will be 18.” He added that Prince William and Princess Kate have done “a very good job” of focusing on their family despite the pressures of royal life.

Prince George Shared Sweet Moments at Wimbledon

The family’s appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final offered a glimpse of those precious memories in the making. George attended alongside his parents and Princess Charlotte as they watched Jannik Sinner defeat Alexander Zverev.

According to Hello!, the siblings laughed together and shared relaxed moments with Prince William and Princess Kate throughout the day. The outing also showed Prince George growing more comfortable during major public events.

After the match, the family met champion Jannik Sinner. Kate told the tennis star it was “really inspiring” for her children to watch elite tennis. When Sinner asked whether Prince George still played, he smiled and replied, “Yeah, very much so.”

The visit also included a thoughtful birthday surprise for British player Arthur Fery. Kate handed him a card, saying, “This is for you. Happy birthday.” Fery later joked that if George and Charlotte ever wanted to play tennis, he would happily join them.

Summer Plans Before Prince George Starts School

According to Hello!, sport will likely remain a big part of the family’s holiday. Tennis could feature heavily after the Wimbledon visit. There may also be sailing, cycling, horse riding and beach trips during their time in Norfolk.

The family is also expected to spend time at Balmoral with King Charles and other relatives. Those annual visits have long been part of the royal summer calendar. They give the children the chance to enjoy the countryside away from official duties.

The magazine reported that Prince William and Princess Kate often place family life ahead of public engagements during the school holidays. Time outdoors has become one of the foundations of their parenting style. Whether they are walking the family dogs, swimming, or building sandcastles, those moments remain a priority.

A Summer Full of Memories

September will bring new routines and greater independence. For now, however, the focus remains firmly on family.

As Hello! notes, the proud parents are making the most of these weeks before school begins. Every outing, whether at Wimbledon or on a quiet beach, becomes another memory to share.

George’s next chapter is fast approaching. Until then, the Wales family appears determined to enjoy one final summer together before life takes on a different rhythm. Their family-focused approach comes as attention also remains on developments elsewhere within the royal family, including King Charles’ recent reunion with Prince Harry.