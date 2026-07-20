Mike Holmes Opens Up About Loss of Best Friend & Co-Star Frank Cozzolino

“Holmes on Homes” star Mike Holmes lost a dear friend and co-star when beloved electrician Frank Cozzolino passed away in December 2025. The HGTV star reflects on their decades-long bond, sharing how devastating it was to lose someone he called “one of a kind.”

Mike Holmes Remembers Frank Cozzolino

During a July 2026 interview with TV Insider, Holmes was asked to share his memories of working with Cozzolino.

Holmes shared, “Frank was one of my best friends. I met him on the very first day of filming ‘Holmes on Homes,’ about 25 years ago. Frank had the biggest heart and wanted to help me help homeowners even when we didn’t have a budget to pay him.”

“He helped us help hundreds of homeowners until the very end,” the HGTV star continued. “Frank would often get as fired up as I do when he uncovered bad electrical work. Then he’d crack a joke and the room felt suddenly lighter.”

He added, “‘Holmes on Homes: Building a Legacy’ is the last series Frank helped us with and his presence will be missed as we continue on without him. He was one of a kind.”

Mike Holmes Paid Touching Tribute to Cozzolino: ‘Miss You Frank’

In a December 9, 2025, Instagram post, Holmes paid a touching tribute to Cozzolino.

“Miss you Frank,” Holmes shared in the caption. “Frank showed up on my very first ‘Holmes on Homes’ job 25+ years ago. We told him we didn’t have a lot of money to produce the show. That didn’t matter to him, he genuinely just wanted to help people.”

The HGTV star added, “Frank has been working with me since then, helping homeowners and helping ME. Sadly, Frank passed away on December 4th. He will be missed.”

In the video, Holmes shared, “Frank has gone through hell,” referring to the electrician’s health journey after a 2017 liver transplant.

“That liver failed. He had to go in and get another liver. It was touch and go,” Holmes shared. “We thought for sure that he wasn’t going to make it, and he came back. And all of a sudden, due to complications, he has passed away on December 4.”

He added, “With great sadness from all my family, my friends, and everyone that he’s helped, he will be sadly missed.”

In a December 5, 2025, Instagram post, Holmes shared the sad news of Cozzolino’s passing.

“I am devastated by the passing of my good friend Frank Cozzolino,” he wrote in the caption. “Frank made us better. His impact will live on in every home he helped. Frank could walk into the toughest electrical disaster, crack a joke in his style, and suddenly the whole room felt lighter.”

He continued, “That’s just who he was. Frank wasn’t just good at what he did — he really cared. He cared about doing it right. He cared about the people he worked with. He cared about every homeowner he helped.”

“Frank will forever be part of the Holmes family. Miss you,” Holmes added.