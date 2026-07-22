‘Big Brother 28’ Live Feeds: New Women’s Alliance Forms as Drew Faces Growing Suspicion

The power structure inside the “Big Brother 28” house continued to shift on the live feeds. A new alliance officially came together, while concerns surrounding Drew’s game continued to grow.

During Rob Has a Podcast’s (RHAP) daily live feed update, host Taran Armstrong and guest Matt discussed the latest strategy conversations. These followed Rick Devens’ veto decision.

While Rome remained the likely eviction target, Armstrong said the day’s biggest developments centered on new alliances. In addition, there was growing distrust within the house.

The Honor Society Officially Forms

One of the day’s biggest strategic developments came when Angela, Dee, Lala and Taylor officially solidified their alliance.

The four players agreed to call themselves “The Honor Society.” This gave the group its first official identity as they continue building relationships outside of the game’s existing power structure.

Armstrong praised the move, saying the alliance benefits all four players. This particularly helps Dee and Angela as they expand their options heading into future Head of Household competitions.

“I think it’s great for all four of them,” Armstrong said. “I think the fact that they are putting in the work to make it official… I think this is great stuff.”

The hosts also noted that the new alliance appears to have eased concerns about a potential vote flip against Melody. Taylor and Lala are showing little interest in keeping Rome over the current plan.

Drew Continues to Draw Attention

While Drew spent much of the day reinforcing his loyalty to the Crossovers alliance, Armstrong said several houseguests continue questioning his relationships. This uncertainty continues throughout the game.

Multiple allies warned Drew that people had noticed how close he has become with Melody. However, Armstrong believes Drew remains committed to his original alliance despite the growing speculation. Armstrong argued that much of the suspicion directed at Drew is based on inaccurate reads rather than his actual strategy.

“He is fully, as far as I’m concerned, telling the truth here,” Armstrong said while discussing Drew’s insistence that he remains loyal to the Crossovers.

Even so, Armstrong said conversations between Angela and Dee continue fueling doubts about Drew’s intentions. This creates a storyline that could become more significant if either side gains power next week.

The Vote Appears Stable, For Now

Although Jason and Rome continued campaigning throughout the day, Armstrong said the eviction vote remained relatively steady.

He noted that several players reaffirmed their plans to keep Melody if she remains on the block. However, he cautioned that Wednesday’s live feeds could still change the outlook before Thursday’s eviction.

For now, Armstrong believes the bigger story isn’t who leaves the house. Instead, it’s how the shifting alliances formed this week could shape the game’s next phase once Devens’ Head of Household reign comes to an end.