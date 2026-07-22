‘Love Island USA’ Winners Bryce Alakai and Trinity Tatum Reveal Their Next Big Relationship Step

In an exclusive interview with People, Love Island season 8 winners Bryce Alakai and Trinity Tatum reflected on adjusting to life outside the villa, navigating their newfound fame and taking the next steps in their relationship. They also revealed they’re already discussing ending their long-distance relationship by having Trinity move to Los Angeles.

Trinity Says Moving to Los Angeles Is a ‘Very High Chance’

Speaking with People, the couple admitted they’re already talking about living in the same city.

“It’s a very high chance,” Trinity said when asked about relocating to Los Angeles. “I don’t want to do long distance.”

Bryce added that they’re doing everything they can to stay together, while later explaining that he hopes Trinity eventually moves in once she’s settled in California. Trinity agreed, saying she simply wants to be wherever Bryce is

Bryce and Trinity Credit Their Friendship for Their Romance

Looking back on their time in the villa, both said becoming friends first helped create a stronger relationship.

Bryce told People, they intentionally kept things friendly in the beginning before their feelings naturally developed. Trinity said an honest conversation about wanting more than friendship helped move their relationship forward.

The couple also reflected on their time apart during Casa Amor, with Bryce recalling that he followed his heart instead of making what he believed was the safer game move.

The Winners Are Keeping Their Focus on Each Other

As their popularity continues to grow after the finale, Bryce and Trinity said they’re grateful for the support they’ve received from fans.

They acknowledged that reality television naturally brings speculation about relationships, but said they’re more interested in enjoying this next chapter together than responding to outside opinions.